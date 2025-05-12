May 12, 2025 at 4:49 am

‘I need y’all to see this.’ – A TikTokker Realized A Man Begging For Money Was Actually Driving An Audi

This really makes my blood boil…

It’s one thing to ask for money if you’re truly in need, but it’s quite another to panhandle just because you don’t want to work.

A woman posted a video on TikTok and called out a panhandler who probably shouldn’t have been out begging for cash.

The woman told viewers, “I need y’all to see this. This dude just got out of this Audi.”

She then said about the panhandler, “Y’all want me to go out there and ask him why he get out his car like that?”

Check out the video.

The woman posted a follow-up clip and told viewers, “He out here scamming. I’m about to call the police.”

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this individual spoke up.

She called out this scammer!

