‘Go to the property that county is in and talk to them.’ – A TikTokker Who Inherited Property Warned People Who Are Interested In Buying Land

by Matthew Gilligan

I always thought that inheriting land was be a good thing…but apparently, that’s not always the case.

A TikTokker named Julie posted a video and explained to people how she ended up with more land than she bargained for.

Julie said, “Do not purchase a piece of property until you go to the property that county is in and talk to them. Never do that! Never!”

She told viewers that certain counties can tell landowners that they’re not allowed to build a house or divide up the property they own.

Julie said she planned on getting one acre of land from her father, but the county told her they don’t let people divide land that way.

Because of this rule, Julie ended up getting all 10 acres of land from her father.

She said, “You never know what your county is going to let you do and not let you do with your property.”

Check out the video.

@jewles1517

My story about how I ended up with 10 acres instead of 1 for my mobile home… please take my advice when I say always talk to your county before purchasing!!! #doublewidequeen #doublewide #mobilehome #manufacturedhomes #land #buyingland #farm #county #fy #fypツ #foryouu #foryoupagee #advice

♬ original sound – Julie✨TheDoublewideQueen✨

This is what folks had to say on TikTok.

One individual didn’t hold back.

Another person spoke up.

And this viewer offered some advice.

This sounds like a HUGE headache.

And pretty complicated, tbh.

