May 2, 2025 at 2:48 am

Toyota Owner Showed People How To Drain Their Car After It Rains. – ‘Does anyone else’s Toyota do this? I can’t be the only one.’

by Matthew Gilligan

a woman with her toyota

TikTok/@lifewithkate__

Did you know you can drain some cars?

It’s true!

And a woman named Kate showed TikTok viewers how she does it with her Toyota.

woman standing by her car

TikTok/@lifewithkate__

Kate removed the drain plugs from her car and let all the rainwater drain from the vehicle.

The 27-second video posted to TikTok by user Kate (@lifewithkate__) shows her process for draining rainwater out of her car door, starting with removing the drain plugs.

woman kneeling by her car

TikTok/@lifewithkate__

The text overlay to the video reads, “POV: You own a Toyota and it rains.”

Kate wrote in the video’s caption, “Does anyone else’s Toyota do this? I can’t be the only one.”

water draining from a car

TikTok/@lifewithkate__

Here’s the video.

@lifewithkate__

Does anyone else’s Toyota do this?? I can’t be the only one. #toyota #toyotaownerclub #carproblems

♬ Just A Girl – No Doubt

Let’s see what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 04 17 at 4.30.06 PM Toyota Owner Showed People How To Drain Their Car After It Rains. Does anyone else’s Toyota do this? I can’t be the only one.

Another person spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 04 17 at 4.30.18 PM Toyota Owner Showed People How To Drain Their Car After It Rains. Does anyone else’s Toyota do this? I can’t be the only one.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 04 17 at 4.30.40 PM Toyota Owner Showed People How To Drain Their Car After It Rains. Does anyone else’s Toyota do this? I can’t be the only one.

This is good information for all car owners!

Especially if you own a Toyota I guess.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter