A Man Reported His Neighbor’s Unpermitted Construction—and His Entire Street Instantly Turned Against Him

It’s not always easy to know when to mind your own business and when someone else’s business actually becomes your business.

If you knew a neighbor put a building on his property without getting the necessary permits, would you do anything about it or stay out of it?

In this story, one homeowner is in that exact situation, except the property in question doesn’t even have utilities like water and power. He knows there isn’t supposed to be anyone living on that property at all, yet someone is living there off the grid.

He doesn’t report the neighbor right away, but eventually he worries about the consequences for his neighborhood if he doesn’t report the neighbor.

Now, he’s not sure if he made the right decision. Let’s read the whole story to see if he did the right thing or not.

AITAH for reporting my neighbor for land use zoning violations? My family has lived on rural property for a long time, next to a defunct subdivision that was plotted decades ago but never developed. The lots in that area are very small and, under current county regulations, are not legally buildable without utilities like water and septic. Everyone nearby has known this for years, and the land has remained an undeveloped second-growth forest.

Someone moved in anyway.

Last summer, a new owner bought one of the small lots next to my property and began living there “off-grid.” He moved a vehicle onto the land, regularly burned fires for cooking and warmth during the dry season, and later constructed two small buildings very close to my property line. There are no utilities on the lot—no water, septic, or electricity—which raised serious concerns for me about wildfire risk and environmental runoff.

He eventually decided to do something about it.

After discovering the small buildings on his property, I contacted the county offices to confirm the land use regulations. I delayed making a formal complaint for a while because I didn’t want to be that neighbor. Eventually, after confirming that no permits existed and that the structures violated zoning and setback rules, I filed an official complaint.

He feels conflicted about what he did.

The county investigated and ordered the neighbor to remove the buildings and stop living on the property. While he is still allowed to own and use the land recreationally, he cannot reside or build there under current regulations. Since then, the neighbor has told others in the area that I reported him, and several neighbors—who were not directly affected by the situation—have turned against me. They see it as me forcing someone out of his home, while I see it as reporting an unsafe and illegal situation that could have put my family and others at risk. I’m genuinely torn: I feel bad about the outcome, but I also don’t feel like ignoring it was a reasonable option. So… AITA?

Was it wrong to report the neighbor, or was it the right thing to do?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighbors who can’t get along because of a totally legal gate.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

This person wants to know what “turned against you” means.

Another person doesn’t think he did anything wrong.

Here’s a good point.

Who’s the rat?

The homeowner in this story was a concerned citizen who didn’t want any damage to their own property because of someone else’s negligence. I don’t think it was wrong of him to report the neighbor. If the neighbor wants to live on that land, he’s going to get the proper permits and utilities first. Otherwise, if that’s not what he signed up for, perhaps the new neighbor should sell his land.

The other neighbors are the ones who need to mind their own business.