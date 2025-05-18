A Traveler Said She Was Stopped By TSA Because Of Her Travel-Size Makeup Products

Folks, take this advice: if you have a trip planned, have all your baggage squared away BEFORE you get to the airport, so you don’t have to deal with any headaches when you go through security.

Or else something like this might happen…

A TikTokker named Jules posted a video and showed people what went down when a TSA agent gave her a rude awakening at an airport.

Jules was at Vancouver International Airport and the video shows a TSA agent opening her makeup bag and taking out small bottles.

The text overlay reads, “When security pulls you over and threatens to throw away all of your makeup and hair products that are literally trial size??”

In an Instagram message, Jules wrote, “Once they saw my stuff, they were going to throw it out and she was very mean about it. I travel a ton—over 100 trips last year—and always have my makeup in my bag, and this had never happened.”

Jules added, “Another worker came over and gave me the option to be escorted out by security and then recheck my items. The woman was so generous and packed up my items free of charge, and checked them into the flight because baggage was closed. I couldn’t get my checked bag back to put the items in.”

Check out the video.

Jules posted a follow-up video that showed her checked box.

The text overlay reads, “The woman at baggage saved the day and packed it all up in a box for me.”

Let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual asked a sarcastic question.

And this TikTok user chimed in.

It sounds like she should’ve brushed up on the rules and regulations before she went to the airport…

But it can be hard to keep up.

