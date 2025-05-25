A Traveler Treated An Airport Worker Terribly, So They Gave Directions To The Wrong Departure Gate

It never ceases to amaze me how horrible people can treat each other.

Entitled brat at airport disrespects employee. I get revenge on her behalf. “I work at one of the busiest airports in the country. I usually grab a coffee on my way to work but I didn’t get a chance to do so today. I was halfway through my shift and decided to visit Starbucks at the terminal to get my caffeine fix. The international terminal has two Starbucks on the departure level. The one at the main concourse is usually packed at this time of day so I placed a mobile order at the one located at the furthest point of the terminal. When I got to the Starbucks I noticed it was just as busy as the main one and there was hardly any seating left. As I was waiting for my drink I noticed an airport employee, a wheelchair assistant, (let’s call her WA) grabbing the last seat at the bar. She pulls the stool back and sees a cellphone plugged into an outlet underneath the countertop and placed on the seat. She picks up the phone and asks the gentleman sitting next to it if the phone belongs to him.

A lady (Let’s call her Entitled Brat or EB) was sitting by herself at a table adjacent to the window overlooking the airfield. She said “DON’T TOUCH MY PHONE!” at such a high volume that she caused WA to jump back and almost drop the phone. Her movement caused the phone to become unplugged which ****** off EB even further. “Put my phone down before you damage it, you fool!” Poor WA turns a deep shade of red and sheepishly responds “I’m sorry I just wanted to sit down. Can you move your phone please?” WA has an accent but she was still easily understood. “I don’t understand you, speak CLEARLY. What did you say?”

By now WA is looking very uncomfortable but she once again asks if she can sit down at the stool. In a dismissive tone EB says “No you cannot. I was here first and besides, you work here. Paying customers have priority over you.” To her credit, WA stands her ground and says “I’m on break right now, I am a customer too.” “Then go to your break room and don’t touch my property again or else I’ll have you fired.” WA quickly walks away. Most customers are shaking their head over this encounter. One of the baristas that knows me tells me in a low voice that the EB has been a problem since she got there. She demanded the Starbucks employees wipe the crumbs off her table before she sat down. No more than a minute later my order is ready and I go to the counter to add some sugar to my drink. At this moment EB stands up and begins gathering her items. This really ****** me off. This woman KNEW she was leaving soon and still refused to allow WA to have a seat. She grabs her two massive bags and walks past me and notices my airport badge hanging on my lanyard around my neck. “Excuse me can you help me?” I turn to look at EB and I’m trying to decide if I should tell her off or walk away. “Can you tell me what gate my flight will depart from? It’s not on my boarding pass and it’s not listed on the monitors.”

I look down at her boarding pass and notice she’s taking an international flight on American Airlines. Here’s the thing with American: They have so many flights that they use the entire terminal that’s next to the international terminal. In addition to that, they also use the international terminal for some of their flights. I know for a fact that her flight in particular will be departing from the international terminal where we were currently located. There was about 4 hours until her departure and a gate had not been assigned to her flight yet. This was the reason it was not listed on the monitors yet. Cue my petty revenge on behalf of WA.

“Ma’am, you are at the wrong terminal. Your flight departs from over there.” I point out the window across the airfield to the next terminal over. “That CANT be right, I was told my flight was leaving out of this terminal.” I nod my head in a sympathetic manner. “What probably happened Ma’am is that the person saw that you were flying internationally so they directed you to the international terminal. However, that’s American Airlines’ terminal over there. As you can see there are nothing but AA aircraft parked at the gates over there because that’s the terminal they use. She looks over and sees the airplanes and I notice her begin to get upset. “I can’t believe that IDIOT made me walk all the way over here. Would you happen to know which exact gate my flight will depart from?” “Yes I do. That last gate over there is the one that’s assigned for your flight.” I point at the gate at the end of the terminal, which is about as far as could be from where we were currently located. “Well, thank you for your help. You seem to be one of the few competent people working at this place.” I smile and reply “You’re welcome ma’am. I went to ensure you get the service you deserve.”

I take the seat she vacated as I watch her struggle to pull her luggage which probably weighed half as much as she did and begin her journey to the other terminal. In all my years working at the airport I’ve never purposely given someone wrong directions. I didn’t feel too bad about this one. I briefly contemplated going to EB’s actual gate when her flight was ready to board just to see her face after having to walk back and forth over a mile. But I decided the risk of her scratching my face with her long ass nails was too great. Instead I enjoyed her seat and my coffee.”

I have a feeling that lady didn’t make her flight…

Bless her heart.

