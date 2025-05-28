May 28, 2025 at 6:47 am

A Walmart Shopper Talked About The Store’s New Security Measures On Some Items

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTok/@sofloridagirl

What are they gonna lock up next…?

That’s a question I’ve been pondering when I go shopping because, let’s face it, security measures in stores are pretty ramped up these days.

A woman named Jaime posted a video and showed viewers why she was surprised when she went shopping at a Walmart store.

TikTok/@sofloridagirl

In Jaime’s video, she was shopping at a Walmart store and she lifted up a plastic security door that housed Dove body washes.

An alarm went off when Jaime opened up the door.

She said, “What is happening?”

TikTok/@sofloridagirl

Jaime pointed out that some products were treated like this while others in the store weren’t.

She said, “It’s weird. It’s just certain products. Maybe people are stealing them or something.”

TikTok/@sofloridagirl

Let’s take a look at the video.

@sofloridagirl

This is so strange 😂😂😂 #walmart #walmartfinds

♬ original sound – Jaime Colby Hidalgo

Here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This TikTok user spoke up.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual chimed in.

Going shopping sure is weird these days…

