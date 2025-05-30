After Three Years In A Chinese Prison For Unethical Gene Editing, A Biophysicist Is Back In The Lab And Fighting For Those Same Advancements

Our understanding of DNA has grown dramatically over the past couple of decades. The CRISPR technology, which allows scientists to map and even change DNA, has helped to boost that understanding even further.

Not surprisingly, this technology also opened up a lot of ethical questions that need to be answered. Even less surprisingly, some scientists didn’t wait for the ethics to be worked out before pushing forward.

In 2018, Chinese biophysicist He Jiankui engaged in gene-hacking experiments using CRISPR technology. He used it to edit the DNA of two twin embryos to make them immune to HIV. These twins, who are pseudonymously known as Lulu and Nana, were born healthy without any known defects.

When he announced what he had done, people were outraged and denounced his actions as unethical. Even if his intentions were good, the risk of serious problems associated with this type of gene editing cannot be ignored.

In 2019, he was arrested in China and sentenced to three years in prison. Upon his release, he went right back into the lab to do more research. Specifically, he has reported that he is working on ways to use genetic editing to help stop Alzheimer’s.

Recently, he made a post on X where he was looking directly into the camera, and he wrote:

“Ethics is holding back scientific innovation and progress.”

This seems like a clear criticism of the status quo that exists in the world of genetics. There has still not been a global agreement on what lines should not be crossed when it comes to genetic editing.

He even seems to take pride in the fact that he has gone to prison for his commitment to pushing gene editing technology forward. This can be seen in his X bio, which reads:

“Gene Editing Pioneer. Ph.D, Rice University, Texas 3 years in prison.”

He has posted a variety of other things on the subject as well, including a message that seems to indicate that he wants this technology to be able to be used for everyone, and not just the super-rich. He made a post on X, saying:

I will not do life extension or immortality research secretly for billionaires.

Of course, it is easy to look at this one researcher and assume he has the best of intentions and assume he should be allowed to push forward with his research. One objection many people have is that even if his intentions are pure, there are many other scientists who wouldn’t have the same ethical restraint.

Gene editing is very powerful and could be used to incredible benefit as well as massive amounts of danger. The world needs to come together to agree on a set of standards to govern gene editing ethics.

