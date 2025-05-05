Airman Had To Tell A High Ranking Colonel To Go The Long Way Around Because A Truck Was Blocking The Path, But The Colonel Refused To Listen

Higher ranking members of the military have more power and authority, but that doesn’t mean they know everything or that they’re always right.

The Colonel in this story really needs to check his ego at the gate.

A lower ranking Airman had the task of informing everyone that a truck was blocking a road so they would have to go the long way around.

One of the people he informed was a Colonel who didn’t want to listen.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Back in 2014 I obtained the rank of Airman First Class (A1C) in 2014 in the United States Air Force, which is E-3. It’s a low rank, but I was still proud of it. My workplace was getting new equipment in, and it was large enough to require a flat bed truck to transport it. For one reason or another, that truck sat blocking the road in front of the shop for half the day without moving.

One way to get to work was a little quicker than the other.

There were two routes from my workplace to the front gate, one only slightly longer than the other. By slightly, I mean 100 yards longer. Both routes were about half a mile, so we aren’t talking major inconveniences. Being the low ranked airman, I was assigned to take the Gator/mule, turn it slanted in the road, and instruct people to take the slightly longer route. I had the gator parked about 50 yards from the flatbed, which was also clearly visible.

He had to tell a Colonel to go the long way.

Here we go. After “you can’t go this way, that truck is blocking the road. Head that way toward the gate,” about 30 times, here comes a full bird (Colonel, which is O-6). Me: “Good afternoon, Sir. The shop is getting the new machine in today, and the flatbed still hasn’t moved. You’ll have to go that way.” Full Bird: Do you have the authority to tell people where they can and can’t go? Me: no sir, I just…..indicates truck

The Colonel didn’t want to listen to someone of lower rank.

FB: you’re new at this base, I don’t recognize your face. (Which was true, I’d only been there for a few months) Me: Yes, sir. And happy to be here. FB: let me remind you that colonel is a much higher rank than A1C…. Me: Yes, sir, but the truck….. FB: Don’t interrupt me. Me: Yes, sir.

The Colonel insisted on having it his way.

FB: everyone else can take the longer route, but I’m short on time. Move the gator and let me through. Me: but, sir….. FB: MY TIME, airman! Me: moves truck to allow FB to pass After this conversation, the full bird sits for about 15-20 minutes waiting for the truck to move, then comes back to me and yells at me bc I wasted his time and should have told him. FB then goes into the shop to yell at my shop chief about the truck still being there.

He got in trouble, but not really.

After all was said and done, I didn’t get back to my dorm until 5, after my shift ended at 3:30. The FB didn’t get off base til 5:45/6 because he had to make sure that the airman who wasted his time got written up and pt’d for punishment. My shop chief wrote the LOC, but didn’t make me sign it, and ripped it up. The PT I was made to do for punishment was walk the 30 yards to the mailbox and get the shop’s mail for the day. That kind of pt wore me out.

At least the shop chief was on his side. Just because he’s a higher rank doesn’t mean the Colonel knows everything.

Too bad he had to learn that the hard way.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Yes, he actually did have authority.

This person agrees that he should’ve answered differently.

Another person shares what his dad told him about the Air Force.

This person shares the pain of dealing with officers who feel superior.

A higher rank doesn’t mean you know everything.

Usually.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.