‘All this time I thought there was some man in a truck delivering ice.’ – A Shopper Showed TikTok Viewers How Reddy Ice is Made

Yes, the robots are taking over…

So we might as well enjoy it!

A TikTokker posted a video and showed viewers why they were surprised when they got a bag of ice out of a machine.

The woman said, “I was today years old when I found out that these regular ice machines were not regular.”

The video showed the machine drop cubes of ice into a bag. The bag is then sealed and dropped into the bin below.

The TikTokker said, “All this time I thought there was some man in a truck delivering ice. This blew my mind.”

She added, “I’m decades old, and this is the first time I’ve seen this.”

The future is NOW.

Check out the video.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This viewer spoke up.

Another individual asked a question.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

You learn something new every day!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.