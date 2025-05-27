May 27, 2025 at 2:49 pm

‘All this time I thought there was some man in a truck delivering ice.’ – A Shopper Showed TikTok Viewers How Reddy Ice is Made

by Matthew Gilligan

photos of an ice machine

TikTok/@universaltruths7

Yes, the robots are taking over…

So we might as well enjoy it!

A TikTokker posted a video and showed viewers why they were surprised when they got a bag of ice out of a machine.

woman in front of an ice machine

TikTok/@universaltruths7

The woman said, “I was today years old when I found out that these regular ice machines were not regular.”

The video showed the machine drop cubes of ice into a bag. The bag is then sealed and dropped into the bin below.

bagged ice in a machine

TikTok/@universaltruths7

The TikTokker said, “All this time I thought there was some man in a truck delivering ice. This blew my mind.”

She added, “I’m decades old, and this is the first time I’ve seen this.”

The future is NOW.

ice coming out of an ice machine

TikTok/@universaltruths7

Check out the video.

@universaltruths7

I did not know this 😬

♬ original sound – universaltruths7

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 05 01 at 7.41.29 AM All this time I thought there was some man in a truck delivering ice. A Shopper Showed TikTok Viewers How Reddy Ice is Made

Another individual asked a question.

Screenshot 2025 05 01 at 7.41.46 AM All this time I thought there was some man in a truck delivering ice. A Shopper Showed TikTok Viewers How Reddy Ice is Made

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 05 01 at 7.42.07 AM All this time I thought there was some man in a truck delivering ice. A Shopper Showed TikTok Viewers How Reddy Ice is Made

You learn something new every day!

