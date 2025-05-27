‘All this time I thought there was some man in a truck delivering ice.’ – A Shopper Showed TikTok Viewers How Reddy Ice is Made
by Matthew Gilligan
Yes, the robots are taking over…
So we might as well enjoy it!
A TikTokker posted a video and showed viewers why they were surprised when they got a bag of ice out of a machine.
The woman said, “I was today years old when I found out that these regular ice machines were not regular.”
The video showed the machine drop cubes of ice into a bag. The bag is then sealed and dropped into the bin below.
The TikTokker said, “All this time I thought there was some man in a truck delivering ice. This blew my mind.”
She added, “I’m decades old, and this is the first time I’ve seen this.”
The future is NOW.
Check out the video.
@universaltruths7
I did not know this 😬
TikTokkers shared their thoughts.
This viewer spoke up.
Another individual asked a question.
And this viewer shared their thoughts.
You learn something new every day!
Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.