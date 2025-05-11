American Woman Tried To Tell A German Woman How To Pronounce A Word, And The German Woman Put Her In Her Place

As a person who loves history and finding out where peoples’ ancestors came from, I also think it’s pretty silly when certain Americans try to claim that they know more about a country because their great-great-great-great grandparents came to the U.S. from there.

Yeah…not a good look, folks!

Check out this story from Reddit and see if you think this German woman did anything wrong when she had to set the record straight.

AITA for telling an American woman she wasn’t German? “I’m a German woman, as in, born and raised in Germany. I was traveling in another country and staying at a hostel, so there were people from a lot of countries. There was one woman from the US and we were all just talking about random stuff. We touched the topic of cars and someone mentioned that they were planning on buying a Porsche. The American woman tried to correct the guy saying “you know, that’s wrong, it’s actually pronounced <completely wrong way to pronounce it>. I just chuckled and said “no…he actually said it right”.

Here we go…

She just snapped and said “no no no, I’m GERMAN, ok? I know how it’s pronounced”. I switched to German (I have a very natural New York accent, so maybe she hadn’t noticed I was German) and told her “you know that’s not how it’s pronounced…” She couldn’t reply and said “what?”. I repeated in English, and I said “I thought you said you were German…”.

LOL.

She said “I’m German but I don’t speak the language”. I asked if she was actually German or if her great great great grandparents were German and she said it was the latter, so I told her “I don’t think that counts as German, sorry, and he pronounced Porsche correctly”.

She snapped and said I was being an elitist and that she was as German as I am. I didn’t want to take things further so I just said okay and interacted with other people. Later on I heard from another guy that she was telling others I was a jerk for “correcting her” and that I was “a jerk trying to determine who’s German or not.” Why did she react so heavily? Was it actually so offensive to tell her she was wrong?”

I can see both sides of this, but they may just have to agree to disagree about what it means to be German.

Here’s what Reddit users had to say.

This reader said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual chimed in.

And this reader spoke up.

She felt like she had to put this woman in her place.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.