An Erratic Driver Got What He Wanted, But Then He Got A Ticket For His Efforts

Bad drivers have a bad habit of thinking driving terribly will get them to their destination faster.

It’s also often an ego trip, and the truth is it almost never saves you any real time.

Read on to see one more reason it’s really not worth it.

Want to pass me? Fine, I’ll let you pass

I live in Germany and was driving on the Autobahn in a section that had no speed limit, but was only 2 lanes. A semi-truck was passing another semi-truck on an uphill, so it was taking a while. I drove patiently behind the semi-truck in the left lane, waiting for him to finish passing, so I could speed up again.

But then a complication arises.

Suddenly some dude in an Audi flies up behind me, getting so close I can’t even see his headlights. He rides my butt for a few seconds until I happen to clean my rear windshield, spraying his car with windshield wiper fluid. This prompts him to back off to a safer following distance, but he is flashing his brights and has his left turn signal on: both universal signs that someone is in the left lane who shouldn’t be. Now sometimes someone will do this not realizing you’re stuck behind someone else. But I was behind a semi-truck. He could clearly see that I was stuck behind the truck. What did he want me to do? Go through the truck?

So he teaches him a lesson.

But hey, I’ll do as he asks. I drop back and get in the right lane, letting him take my spot behind the semi. I then promptly get behind him, turn on my turn signal, and start flashing my brights nonstop. I can see him getting angrier and angrier, but there’s nothing he can do. Finally, the truck finishes passing and gets back in the right lane and the Audi absolutely takes off. Unfortunately for him we had entered a 120 km/h zone and I saw the telltale flash of a speed camera. He slowed down, and then ended up exiting at the next rest stop, presumably to cool down. I’d like to think he learned his lesson and won’t drive like that in the future, but I doubt it.

