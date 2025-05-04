An Expert Shared How Often People Who Are Losing Their Hair Should Wash It. – ‘The more oily your scalp is, the more that DHT has the environment that it needs.’

Do you know what a trichologist is?

I didn’t either until I saw this video, so don’t feel bad about it!

It’s a doctor who studies hair and scalp conditions.

The woman you’re about to hear from is a trichologist named Mandy and she took to TikTok to offer advice about how often she thinks people who are losing their hair should wash it.

The doctor said, “Every day. Yes, I said every day. Now, there’s kind of a myth out there that you shouldn’t wash every day, that it’s bad for you. But that’s only because of the products that are available over the counter typically have a lot of alcohol and drying ingredients in them.”

She continued, “So when you wash every day with those types of products, it can really leave your scalp and your hair very dry. However, when you are going through hair loss and you have thinning hair, it is recommended that you wash every single day or every other day, no more than once every three days.”

Mandy continued, “The reason is because dihydrotestosterone grows with sebum. So the more oily your scalp is, the more that DHT has the environment that it needs to live in. So I have all my hair loss patients washing every day, or every other day, to keep DHT off the scalp.”

She added, “Now, you want to make sure that you’re using a shampoo that has DHT-blockers as well as stimulating ingredients. So that your hair has the healthiest environment that it can have in order to grow healthy, happy hair.”

Let’s check out the video.

@thairapybymandyb This is the video y’all put me on @BradMondo Fact or Cap! “How often should you wash your hair when you have #thinninghair or #hairloss ” It is so funny to see these old videos. I have gotten so much better on my speed and delivery. This generation is running faster. I still stand by this and now y’all are out here washing your hair more. It is starting to even take off with brands. If I only did one thing in this world, it was getting people to wash their scalps more and treat their scalps like skincare. I don’t need, and I may never get the recognition for making it happen (unless you are an OG and read captions) but the important thing is, healthier scalps are creating healthier hair out there! ♬ original sound – Mandy B. Beauty, Trichologist

Folks shared their thoughts on TikTok.

She knows what she’s talking about!

