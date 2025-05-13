Greedy Bank Increased Their Interest Rate Significantly, So This Guy Decided To Close His Account And Open One At A Better Bank Which Is Less Expensive

Sometimes it is important to stand your ground and not let the system rob you!

So you will close my account if I don’t agree to pay higher interest rates? Ok. So this was back during the 2008 government mortgage crisis. Had great credit, a great job, and multiple credit cards I used to manage the different properties I owned, a personal card, gas cards, etc.

So one day I get a letter from a credit card company that rhymes with Apital Pank saying that they unilaterally were raising my rates from 13.99% annually to 27% annually. If I wanted to keep my card (something many people during the crisis needed to do to survive) I had to agree to the new rate, otherwise they would close my account, I would not be able to make any more charges on the card, and I would have to continue making monthly payments at my current interest rate until the card was paid off.

Of course I had done nothing wrong credit-wise to deserve this treatment from my credit card company (almost doubling of my interest rate) so I called their service line. After being on hold for over 2 hours I finally got to speak to a CSR and after not getting anywhere with her, I had to hold for another 30 minutes to talk to her supervisor. I was basically told (very rudely) that I could either accept the new rate or chose to close my account, those were my only two options. Incensed, I said “Fine, close it” and they did.

What they didn’t know was that a week prior I had transferred all the balances from my other cards (Over $22,000) to their card without paying a transfer fee and at a promotional rate of 1.9 percent for one year. But because of the law at the time, they could only charge me at a rate of 1.9 percent until the loan was paid (Here’s the malicious compliance part) So here I am 13 years later paying the absolute minimum payment I am required to make each month, never missing a payment and never paying late (otherwise their ‘default’ rate of 27% would kick in).

Since the inflation rate during these years has been well over the 1.9% interest I pay, it’s like free money! I paid off every other creditor I had with the money I saved and don’t even use credit cards anymore as I’ve been able to save enough to live on a cash only basis. They’ve tried multiple times to get me reactivate the card or to transfer the balance to another super-duper account with lots of benefits for me (like paying a much higher interest rate!) without success.

The only thing I lament is that all good things must come to an end as my balance is now down to $1000 or less, but at least it will last another couple of years.

