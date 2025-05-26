Another Stylist At The Salon Was Trying To Steal Her Loyal Customers, So She Started Referring The Worst Customers To Her Instead

When you work in an industry with lots of loyal customers, it is important to keep them coming to you as a constant source of money.

What would you do if a coworker kept trying to poach your best customers by telling them that you weren’t available?

That is what happened to the hairdresser in this story, so she started referring the worst customers to this stylist so she had to deal with them.

Check it out.

Want to steal my customers, I’ll point them right to you I am a Hairdresser that rents a booth in a salon as do all the Stylists that work there. The owner of the salon is one of my best friends so after closing the salon that I operated for 20 years, I joined her team and am really happy. I have a wonderful clientele with the exception of a few (which I’ll get to in a bit), and get along great with my co-workers except one, Kate.

There is always someone like this at work.

She has a grating personality and for the most part, I can just let her comments roll off my back. She doesn’t have a clientele which leads to her having way too much free time which she uses by pestering the rest of us while we are with our clients and butting into conversations that should be private.

Oh, I would be very upset about this.

Recently I had two of my clients tell me that when they called for appointments they were told that I didn’t have time for them and that Kate would give them a discount if they came in with her instead, but they would have to come in on a day that I wasn’t there, so that my feelings wouldn’t my get hurt. Well, that a load of kaka because everyone in the salon knows that if I don’t have an opening for someone when they call, they are to take down the name so I can call them personally to work them in. When I confronted Kate about those instances, she just shrugged and said that I was too sensitive, and besides I was too busy so she was really just helping me out.

This sounds like a win-win to me.

Onto the petty revenge- I have a few customers that I have been trying to get rid of for years. You know the ones- they are never happy, always late, don’t tip, and generally APITB. I decided that if she wanted my customers so bad, I would feed her the ones that I wanted to get rid of anyway. So when they had trouble getting in with me, I would tell them that I was booked out for months but they would be really happy with Kate. She told me yesterday that she didn’t know why all my bad customers were her problem now. My days are better, it’s a bit easier for my customers to book with me, and she is always in a bad mood for having to deal with unhappy customers so much of her day. Plus, a couple of my other co workers have started doing the same.

Hey, she wanted customers, now she has them. Why is she complaining.

Let’s see what the people in the comments think of this.

Yes, it will work well for everyone at the salon.

This is a great rule to live by.

This person says that she now has a clientele, even if they are awful.

Yup, keep her busy so she can’t poach more customers.

This commenter says it is a reasonable thing to do.

Hopefully she learns her lesson and stops trying to poach customers.

If not, all the stylists will offload their worst clients.

Don’t try to steal customers if you aren’t ready to serve them.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.