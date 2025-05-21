Armored Car Driver’s Coworker Tattled On Him, So He Made Sure He Missed His Planned Weekend Vacation

When you can’t trust your co-workers, who the heck can you trust?

I’m not allowed to break the rules? Ok then… “I used to work for an armored car company. Something I did for a few years when I was in university and waiting for a position in what would be my future career. It was good money, and lots of people did it as their full time jobs, but I wanted more out of life than a mindless job. Because I was classified as “part-time,” I did not have a set shift, I mostly covered for people when they were sick, took vacation, worked unscheduled shifts, or worked shifts created specifically for part timers. All in all I was working full time hours almost every week. Most of the full timers loved working with me. The way the company worked, you were set for a 13 hour shift, however if you managed to complete your run is less than that, you’d still get paid the full shift.

I was young, moved fast, and didn’t care about breaks if it meant I could get paid for 3-4 hours to sit at home instead of working. So whenever I took over for someone older, who was just on autopilot, I could get their coworker home in a fraction of the time. One of the full time workers, a real Karen, let’s call him Kyle, was just the worst. For some reason he took it upon himself to tattle on people for anything that he didn’t like. If someone weren’t wearing their collared shirt under their sweater, run to tell management (FYI working in the summer heat in a literal metal box wearing a bulletproof vest makes you want to shed layers), someone wearing black instead of blue pants… tells management, someone wearing a company hat that has the company logo but is not “official uniform”… tells management.

No one in the company liked Kyle. Well one week Kyle’s coworker has taken vacation, and my boss schedules me to replace him. The run is pretty easy, it’s commercial day shift, so 90% of the stops are retail stores with less than a few hundred bucks in cash. Because of the amount of money, no one has ever had a problem with one person jumping out and running in, grabbing the money and coming back while the second person (usually the driver) stays with the truck. In this shift, I was the driver, so that’s what I did. When Kyle was in the store, I would just navigate my phone, look at the people in the area, make sure there were no threats, make sure I wasn’t parked in anyone’s way, mostly wasting time.

Well one stop, Kyle came back and I was just finishing up writing an email. Apparently Kyle wasn’t too happy with me taking a few extra seconds to start going, to unbeknownst to me, me took a picture of me behind the wheel on my phone. I had no idea until the next shift came the next day where management came to talk to me about “texting and driving.” I told them I had no idea what they were talking about, and my manager just said that he had proof I was doing it and if I did it again, I would be written up. I went to talk to another coworker who is also the union rep to figure out what the hell was going on, and he told me Kyle took a picture of me yesterday and complained that I was doing it. I was mad. Cue malicious compliance. My shifts with Kyle were three 13 hour shifts, Tuesday Wednesday and Thursday. Well today was now Thursday, our last shift of this run, and this shift was not retail pickups, it was the run that takes all the money collected from the previous week and brings it to our provincial depot about 400km away. The entire run only has about 30 mins of “work” and about 9 hours of driving. If you did the math, this is one of those runs where if you get it done quickly, if traffic is on your side, you can get paid for a lot of unworked time, it was also the last shift of the week, which meant a long gorgeous weekend in the middle of summer as soon as we were done.

Well I was going to make sure this shift lasted as long as possible. If he didn’t want me to break any rules, I’d make sure I obliged. I drove EXACTLY the speed limit the… entire…. way. I even stopped for our one hour lunch break, which is given to us, but I had not witnessed anyone take in the years I’d been here because of the rules we had about pay. If fact we were so behind, we reached the major city our depot was located in right at rush hour, something our early start time was designed to prevent. All in all, what should have taken about 9 hours to do, ended up taking 14. An extra 5 hours where he just had to sit there and watch me in silence. To make things sweeter, a few times during the shift he had to call his wife and let he know he wouldn’t be home early enough to go to the cottage and they would have to leave the next day instead. I heard from other workers how furious he was and how I’d ruined his plans for the weekend, and all I could do was smile. To clarify: Where I live, going 15-20km/h above the speed limit is standard. Going to speed limit will just get someone smashing into your rear bumper. Also, our trucks have a max speed of 105km/h, and most the drive is either 80km/h or 100km/h.”

