Aunt Writes Young Woman’s Name On A Bag Of Popcorn So That Everyone Will Know It’s Hers, But When The Young Woman Looks For Her Popcorn, She Finds Out That Her Cousin Took It Anyway

AITA for taking back the flavored popcorn my younger cousin tried to take from me? My family came over to my house for Easter, and my aunt got popcorn for all of us cousins. She asked what flavored I (18F) wanted. I told her the caramel and cheddar one.

She wrote my name on the tag. Then she placed it on the table for decoration. She placed ones for all my other cousins there, too. The time came to retrieve our popcorn, and my sister brings the one with my name on it. But it’s not the flavor I saw my name get written on before.

I was really confused if I was going crazy or something. So, I went to the other table. I was like, “Bro, I’m so confused on what just happened. Didn’t my name get written on the caramel flavored one?” My mom and brother kinda supported my confusion.

But, I definitely saw my other aunt giving me a dirty look. Then, the younger cousins came through the room. They’re my brother (14M), and other cousins (13M, 12M, and 9M). I asked them if they switched the popcorn flavors. And one (12M) said, “Yeah, [13M] switched his with yours.”

And I was like, “Oh, okay.” And [13M] said, “It’s my flavor now, though.” I was not having it, so I went back. I grabbed the one that originally had my name on it and brought it up to my room.

I left the one that had his name where he had sat at the table. One of my cousins said I was making a big deal out of nothing and that cousin’s mom was giving me dirty looks. I think I was justified because he took the thing that literally had my name on it. What do you all think?

Who knew popcorn could cause some serious drama?

