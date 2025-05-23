Avid Crafter Is Excited To Help Out Her Coworker With Decorations And Favors For Her Daughter’s Sweet 16, But When She Spoke To The Daughter Everything Changed

When you know and care about someone, it’s usually very enjoyable to help them out when they need it.

Whether that’s with moral support, childcare, or something tangible like teaching them to bake cookies, there are countless ways to help someone and feel good about it too.

For the woman in this story, her side-hustle in making party decorations offers her plenty of opportunities to help out the people she cares for, and has made decorations and favors for free for her coworkers for years.

This year was no different – at least until her coworker’s daughter got involved.

Read on to find out what happened that threatened to change everything.

AITA for offering to make Sweet 16 favors for my coworkers daughter, then scaling down what I was planning on doing after she was rude to me? My coworker is a single mom with five kids. I run a small family party business from my home as a second job, and over the years I have offered a few times to make party favors and decorations for her kids’ parties as a gift. Things are a struggle for her, and I just wanted to do something nice for her kids.

Let’s see how this nice sentiment turned sour.

I buy all the supplies and my labor is free, as it is their gift. The scale and cost of everything changes depending on the event. I do this for my nieces and nephews as well. I enjoy doing it and I think it makes people happy. A few weeks ago, I offered to make Sweet 16 favors and some decorations for a small restaurant party for my coworker’s daughter. One night I FaceTimed with the mother and the daughter, and we were discussing colors. She picked light blue and light pink as her color scheme. Those aren’t colors I would normally associate with a Sweet 16, and I mentioned to her that I was concerned it would look more like a baby shower.

Read on to find out how the coworker’s daughter responded to the woman’s suggestion.

She snapped at me and said “I want light blue and light pink”. OK, got it. A few days later, I’m speaking to the mother and I explained that I wasn’t finding a lot of sweets 16 items in that color scheme. She picked up her phone and called her daughter on speaker phone to explains the issue. The daughter abruptly said, “what part of light pink and light blue does she not understand?”

Let’s see how this attitude made the woman feel.

I know she is a child and has had a rough road, but I don’t feel like going the extra mile in making them and more. I offered to make favors, and I will make sure they are beautiful. But any joy I have making them is totally gone. Normally, I would do a couple of surprises along with the favors, but I just don’t have it in me and I feel terrible for being upset at a child. I feel like such a terrible person. AITA?

This woman is being more than kind in making these things for free for this family, and she clearly cares about her coworker and is empathetic to her situation.

But this daughter, however hard a time she might have had in life, is being extremely entitled and rude.

It’s no wonder that she doesn’t feel like going the extra mile any more.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit thought about this.

This person praised the woman, and urged her not to feel bad.

While this Redditor encouraged the woman to speak up for herself.

And others suggested that she give the girl one last change, but be firm after that.

Whatever her decision, two things are clear.

Firstly, this is a kind woman who is doing a generous thing by giving her own time, skills and money.

Secondly, no one – paid or otherwise – deserves to be spoken to like that.

That’s a lesson that the girl needs to learn, one way or another.

