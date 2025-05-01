Bank Employee Was Told To Clock In Only 5 Minutes Early, But When His Boss Forgot To Update The Schedule And Tried Docking His Pay, He Fought Back

When you’re overworked, underpaid, and still get micromanaged down to the minute, something’s gotta give.

So, what would you do if your job expected you to do more than your pay or your clock-in time allowed?

Would you keep doing what’s needed to keep things running smoothly?

Or would you stick to their rules and let them deal with the consequences?

In the following story, one bank employee finds himself dealing with this exact situation.

Here’s what happened.

Only clock in 5 minutes early? Okay. I worked at a small local bank that was constantly understaffed. I was always forced to work overtime because I had a boss that was getting close to retirement and just didn’t give a crap anymore, so I was the one who had to stay behind and help newbies figure out why their tills were $200 short. I asked for a raise, pointing out all of the responsibilities she had been slowly putting on me and no one else, but was denied. On top of that, the customers were disrespectful, and the manager over my boss was the single most awful person I’ve ever worked under. I’m a hard worker, I’m always trying to go the extra mile, so when my raise was denied, and in a pretty rude manner at that, I had a difficult time pulling myself back so I wouldn’t become too jaded. If you pay me the bare minimum, I will do what is expected and not an inch more.

Working the drive-thru meant different rules.

Another teller and I had been putting in so much overtime (again, short-staffed) that the boss instituted a new policy – you can only clock in 5 minutes before the bank opens, or 5 minutes before your time on the floor begins. This works out for a normal teller in the walk-in lobby, since the boss opens up the vault and does other start-up responsibilities in the morning. But I worked in the drive-thru, and I had my own vault I was responsible for. So opening the vault, other opening tasks, getting the drive-thru up and ready, and counting out my drawer all had to be done in 5 minutes. Okay, it’s doable.

The boss made a mistake and took it out on him.

But add on top of that, a new policy from the president of the bank himself, said that the drive-thru must be open to serving customers 5 minutes before the lobby opens. I will never understand why, but that’s the rules. And cue malicious compliance. I start clocking in at 7:50 on the dot. That gives me between 7:50-7:55 to set up, and then I’m ready to see customers at 7:55. But my boss doesn’t change my schedule to reflect this 5-minute difference. After about 2 weeks, I check my time stamps and notice she’s changed all my clock in times from 7:50 to 7:55.

Frustrated, he wrote a letter.

This place was SO PETTY that they felt the need to steal 5 minutes of my time everyday. That’s 25 minutes a week, and yes, that matters. I craft the most professional and cold email to my boss explaining why I clock in at the time that I do, pointing out both policies I’m compliant with. I got no response, but my time sheets were changed back the next time I looked. The happy ending to this story is that I was able to find a new job and put in my two weeks’ notice, with one of those weeks already being a planned vacation. That was the best feeling ever.

Wow! Now, that’s petty.

Let’s see what Reddit readers have to say about what happened.

This is good to know.

So true!

As this person points out, why waste the two weeks?

Here’s a little sarcasm.

Most people would’ve done the same!

If a company will change your timesheets, what else will they do?

Best not to work for places like this.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.