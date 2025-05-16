Boyfriend Told His Mom His Partner Doesn’t Help Around the House, So The Laundry Suddenly Stopped Getting Done

They’ve lived together for a year—and she’s the one doing the cooking, the cleaning, the budgeting, and basically all of the adulting.

AITA for refusing to do my boyfriend’s laundry after he told his mom I “don’t do anything” around thee house? So, I (26F) live with my boyfriend (28M). We’ve been together for 3 years, living together for 1. We both work full-time, but I also cook, clean, do laundry, grocery shop, handle bills, take care of our cat. He’ll sometimes take out the trash or wash a dish, but that’s about it. I’ve brought it up before, and he says he’ll “try to do more” but never really follows through. Last weekend, we visited his parents for dinner. Out of nowhere, his mom says to me, “So, what do you actually do around the house? [Boyfriend’s name] says you’re not really the domestic type.”

I literally just blinked at her. I laughed awkwardly and said, “Well, if by ‘not domestic’ you mean I do everything, then sure.” She didn’t even laugh. He looked embarrassed but didn’t say a single word to defend me. On the way home I asked him what that was about and he said, “I just meant you don’t really enjoy housework.” Dude. WHO DOES??? I was mad. He apologized lightly and said it was just a joke. So I decided to take a little break…from his laundry. I stopped doing his clothes completely. Didn’t say a word, just folded mine and left his in the basket.

A week passed. Then two. I could see his pile growing. Finally he asked, “Are you mad again or something? You haven’t done my laundry.” I just said, “I thought you said I don’t do anything around the house, so I figured I’d live up to the label.” Now he’s saying I’m being petty and immature, and even his mom texted me saying I should “let it go already.” I told her I’d be happy to let it go… right into the washing machine with the rest of his responsibilities.

So… AITA?

