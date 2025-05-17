Boyfriend’s Mom Tries To Set Him Up At A Holiday Dinner, So This Girlfriend Packs Up Her Food And Leaves

It can be hard to spend the holidays with your significant other’s family for the first time.

You don’t know them or their traditions, and you are always trying to make a good impression.

Unfortunately too many families choose to make their opinions about their loved one’s significant other through passive aggressive means, and this one just about takes the cake.

In today’s story, we meet a woman who came to her boyfriend’s holiday dinner expecting a celebration, and instead had to witness his mom blatantly trying to set him up with a neighbor.

When she responded appropriately, the whole family got upset.

AITA for quietly leaving my boyfriends family Christmas when his mom was trying to set him up with the next door neighbor in front of me?

I visited my boyfriends family for the first time and it was so awkward. I was literally just sitting there at dinner and his mom starts talking about how the neighbor girl is single, and pretty, and a good Christian (ick) and she was going to invite her to new years.

Can you imagine having to sit through that with a straight face?

I was sitting there like…. WTF. It felt like she was trying to “put me in my place” or something and despite my boyfriend declining he was being very unassertive about it when I would have been saying “WHAT THE ABSOLUTE **** ARE YOU SAYING MOM” in his shoes.

That boy needs to stand up to his mother.

So I got up, got my casserole, cake, pie, and wine from the kitchen, and headed out. Drove home to my place. And texted my boyfriend “Not here for this reality dating show drama lol. Is your mom always like this?”

Good for them. No one needs to sit through such horrible disrespect. The girlfriend didn’t cause a scene, they just left.

He asked me where I was and I said I’d headed out, I’m not into the trashy reality TV drama vibe. He asked where and I said I was at home.

There are worse things than spending the holiday alone. You could have to sit through being disrespected at your boyfriend’s parents’ house.

He said he didn’t want me to spend Christmas alone and I said “Come on by then!” And he felt conflicted because his family was already tense after they realized I’d left with my cooking and the dessert.

Hey, they started it. It’s not on her to provide dinner for people who were being rude to her.

I said, come by or don’t, just tell me when you figure it out. But then I ate a bunch of casserole and cake, drank a lotta wine, and feel asleep.

Can’t blame a girl for self-soothing. But apparently her impromptu nap caused a bigger problem.

My boyfriend was texting and calling a lot when I was asleep but I missed it all. He had apparently decided to leave the party and spend the night with me but when I didn’t answer he ended up staying.

That’s…certainly a choice.

The next day I asked him if he sorted things out with his mom so she doesn’t go saying that stuff anymore. He said he’d said he wasn’t interested when it was happening. I asked if he could have a serious talk after the fact because I was there when it was happening and I don’t think she got it.

Her boyfriend clearly thought telling his mother that he wasn’t interested in another girl was plenty, but that didn’t address the rudeness of his mom trying to set him up with someone else while his girlfriend was in the room.

He wasn’t sure (???) So I just made other plans for new years because even though he’d invited me to his I wanted a good time and not to be dealing with pettiness.

It sounds like a totally toxic situation. She made other holiday plans to avoid a repeat of dinner’s humiliation.

My boyfriend was frustrated I dipped on new years too, and it’s been an ongoing argument. I think he should have chewed out his mom on Christmas for being petty and weird. He thinks I shouldn’t have ghosted with my food especially because I’d brought a few big parts of the Christmas dinner.

Here’s an idea.

If your guest brings a lot of your holiday diner, how about not insulting her when she shows up?

AITA for dipping on Christmas dinner?

In the comments, most people thought she was actually too chill. This person even said that the woman’s actions made her their “hero.”

Others wondered why she’d even entertain continuing to date this guy if he wasn’t willing to stand up for her in front of his family.

But not everyone was convinced. This person even called her packing up and leaving without causing a scene a type of “ghosting.”

And this person said everyone here acted inappropriately.

But most people thought that if anyone was to blame for what happened, it was the mom in this scenario.

Not even the neighbor the mom was trying to set him up with deserves being saddled with this family.

It was a holiday dinner no one will ever forget.

And definitely not in a good way.

