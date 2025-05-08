Bride’s Sister Wants To Bring Her Emotional Support Dog To Her Wedding, But The Bride Is Allergic To Dogs

I’m all for people having their support animals with them, but if someone specifically says no animals at their wedding, it’s probably a good idea to leave your furry friend behind for a few hours.

AITA for telling my sister she can’t bring her fake emotional support dog to my wedding? “I (29F) am getting married in a few months, and were having an outdoor ceremony at a beautiful venue. My sister (26F) has a small pit bull that she claims is an emotional support animal.

The thing is, its definitely not a legitimate support dog. She bought one of those fake online certificates just so she could take him everywhere. He’s not trained at all, he barks constantly, jumps on people, and once even peed on our mom’s couch during a family dinner. To make matters worse, I’m allergic to dogs. It’s not life threatening, but I get itchy eyes, hives, and asthma symptoms when I’m around them for too long. I manage it at family events by taking allergy meds but they make me sleepy and I really don’t want to deal with that on my wedding day.

When I told my sister she couldn’t bring her dog, she flipped out. She said I was discriminating against her for having anxiety and that I don’t understand how much she needs him. I offered to set up a quiet space for her if she needed a break during the wedding, but she said I was being unsupportive. My fiancée is on my side, but my mom is pushing me to just let it go to keep the peace. She said it’s just one day and that I can push through it. Meanwhile, my sister is now threatening not to come at all if her dog isn’t allowed. I feel like I’m being reasonable by asking for a dog-free wedding, especially with my allergies, but maybe I’m the jerk?”

