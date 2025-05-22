Car Dealer Broke A Financial Promise Over Tire Sensors, So The Customer Came Back Years Later And Cost Him A $40,000 Sale Out Of Spite

Some promises might seem small, but breaking them can cost big.

So, what would you do if a car dealer went back on their word over something as minor as a dashboard sensor, after you’d already agreed to buy the car?

Would you just let it go?

Or would you remember it when it really counted?

In the following story, one car buyer finds himself in this exact predicament and doesn’t make the same mistake twice.

Here’s the full story.

Go back on your word for a £100 promise? Lose a £40k sale. Several years back, I was looking to buy a new car, something a bit faster and more fitting for my love of driving. While looking around, I was genuinely pricing up a new Civic Type R instead of saving for a deposit on a house. This is when I came across a local dealership that had a heavily modified Fiesta ST2. It’s a small local dealership run by one guy who mostly acts as a sort of sales broker for people struggling to sell privately. I contacted the dealer and arranged a test drive during my lunch break that week. I got in and as I started it up, a warning popped up on the dash saying “Type pressure sensors not installed.”

I queried this with the dealer, and he said not to worry and it would be sorted by the time I bought the car, as it had just come in and they hadn’t been able to do their usual touch-ups. Fair enough, on with the test drive. I pretty much fell in love within 5 minutes, and long story short, traded my old car in to buy it a few weeks later. When I came to collect the keys, I got in the car, and what do you know, the same warning message came up. I turn the car off and head back inside to talk to the dealer, and he claims he never agreed to that, and it’s only £100 to get them installed, and he gave me the contact details for a local garage. He only said he’d get them installed verbally, so I didn’t have any proof. Needless to say, I was mad.

Over the next 4 years, I loved the car, got the sensors installed, and told everybody that story and to stay clear of him as he’s a liar and generally doesn’t treat you well after he’s got your money.

At the 4-year mark, I was once again looking for a new car as I’d definitely outgrown the Fiesta. This time I was in the market for an Audi RS3, 2018 or newer with a budget of around £40k. I checked all the local dealerships, but none of them had anything like that, EXCEPT for the same dealership I bought the Fiesta from. I contacted them about it and once again arranged a test drive. Went on the test drive, had a good time, but honestly wasn’t 100% sold.

He asked me what I thought, and I lied and said that I loved it, apart from the silver trim on the front. To nobody’s surprise, he said he could get that changed if I’d agree to the sale today. I couldn’t hide the massive grin on my face when I said, “No, thank you, I’ve heard that one before from you, and that turned out to be a lie.” There was a moment of confusion, followed by an obvious realization with a hint of regret. I left without buying the car despite his best efforts to try to cut me a deal as an apology. The fact was, I simply didn’t want to give this guy my money. I went to another dealership and ended up buying a brand new A35, which I’ve still got to this day and absolutely love.

Indeed, happy customers can make or break your business.

This person wrote a book they’re suggesting.

According to this person, you have to trust people for what they are.

He should steer clear of that guy.

It sounds like he’ll say anything to sell a car, and that’s never a good thing.

