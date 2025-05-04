Car Owner Said His Vehicle Was Stolen And Then Sold By An Auto Parts Store. – ‘I was threatened with a trespass warning. They called the cops.’

Well, you don’t hear this every day!

A man named Gordo took to TikTok to tell viewers about the sketchy experience he had after his car was stolen.

And you gotta get all the details below to believe this story!

Gordo told viewers, “Two days ago, I bought a car, saved up all my money. And I only had it for two days, barely, was trying to get it insured, and it literally got stolen the second day that I had it. That same day that it got stolen, it got sold right here.”

The person shooting the video then showed the sign for the business Gordo was talking about.

Gordo then said, “I came here to get information, and I was threatened with a trespass warning. They called the cops. So right now, I’m just trying to get more information about what I could do.”

A person off-camera said, “Why’d they sell your car, and it was not even under their name? They sold your car. You reported it stolen; it was stolen, and Pick Your Parts still bought it. Still bought it, and now they tell us to get out.”

Here’s the video.

Wow….is this sketchy, or what?

