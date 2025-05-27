Co-Worker Pulled Pranks On Him, So He Got Revenge By Leaving A Smelly Surprise In His Office

What’s a person supposed to do if their co-worker is driving them nuts?

Well, get back at them in the STINKIEST way possible, of course!

If you had a coworker who liked to prank you, would you get them back if you had the chance?

Check out what happened in this story from Reddit when one coworker takes advantage of a stinky situation!

We think you’ll get a kick out of it!

Stinky revenge. “I had a workmate who was terribly naughty. He would play pranks, particularly on me, as I was a good victim. A couple of months after I started work here, he left a note for me to call a person, when I got back from lunch. I asked the local crematorium for ‘Myra Mains’.

His pranks didn’t end there.

I saw John wetting himself, from the corner of my eye. The story got relayed around the whole workplace. I was pretty embarrassed, but had a good laugh too. He would sneak up behind you, while you were tethered to your phone, taking a call from a customer, and drop his guts.. leaving you stuck in his fumes… for sooooo long. Awful. He was full of shenanigans.

A coworker pranked the prankster.

One time a workmate got him back terribly for a bunch of his pranks. And he blamed me… he was furious! My colleague “B” used a photo going around on the web, of a ‘nice silver teapot’ for sale. He put the picture on the work Intranet, on the buy/sell page, saying… teapot for sale, call John with John’s phone number. The Intranet wasn’t that smart at that point, and you could post under pseudonyms… hence B assumed John’s persona.

Oh, my!

John got heaps and heaps of calls about a teapot, he had no idea he had for sale. When John (and everyone else) looked at the photo, they could see the grainy reflection of a portly male in what appeared to be bondage gear.

And people quite rightly thought it was John!!!

John was convinced OP was the prankster.

He naturally assumed it was me. He rang me up, furiously telling me he was going to get me back, so badly. I know it was you, I’m gonna get you back. I told John that I wasn’t smart enough to orchestrate an attack like that! Well, the silly pranks continued. John continued to sneak up and pass gas, do other minor annoying things to me and others.

He has a stinky job.

So, this is where I got John back a bit… I had to go out to a complaint about an offensive odor coming from a garden supply place, where piles of shucked mussels were stinking. My job is to assess whether the odor was offensive and whether their activity was reasonable and complying. I tried very hard to avoid the ooze coming from the piles of mussels, and as far as I could tell I did. Visit over, and I hopped in the car.

He had not escaped the smell.

Wow, there was a nasty smell coming from somewhere on me. I checked my jacket. Nothing. I sniffed generally and yuck, appears to be from my boots. It must have accumulated generally from the yard of the garden supplies place. The longer I was stuck in the confined air of the car, the uglier it got. Returning to the office, I thought, yikes, this is not going to be good. People will be pretty rude with me.

Here you go, John!

Then, it came to me. John was away that day and his office was unoccupied.

I don’t know why he had an office, when the rest of us were sardined up. So I then proceeded to scrub my boots across the floor, in a very tight grid pattern. Back and forth, back and forth. I then closed the door and left his room as is.

The smell was really bad.

Later, someone went into John’s office to take a call. I knew it was a goodie, when afterwards, they complained about something unpleasant in John’s room, wondering if he’d done something repulsive in there. Next day, John returned. The stink in his office had really hung around. He decided he couldn’t work in there, and went in and out regularly to see whether the stench had changed.

OP eventually admitted the truth.

Poor John was regularly complaining, loudly, wondering if someone had planted something in his room. I never admitted it, until John left and he had to know that it was me!!! He loved it.”

Talk about stinky revenge! But it sounds like he deserved it.

Legend has it that the office still smells to this day…

