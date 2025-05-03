College Professor Criticizes Student’s Handwriting And Tells Him To Write His Math Answers In Roman Numerals, So The Student Takes Him Seriously And Follows Through

Some people have very neat and easy to read handwriting.

Other people have messier handwriting.

In today’s story, one man has very neat handwriting that is almost too perfect and easy to read, if that’s even possible.

However, one professor still complained about his handwriting.

When the student changed his handwriting to fit the professor’s request, the professor still wasn’t happy.

Let’s read the whole story.

Roman Numerals? Okay When my dad was in college, he had one professor that seemed to make rules just to make life harder. Of course it was a math heavy class. One day the professor asked Dad to stop by his office to discuss his work. Dad went and was very surprised.

He was not expecting this!

His professor complained about Dad’s handwriting. Dad studied drafting (making blueprints) in high school and some previous college classes. His writing is incredible and often looks like a machine made it. It looks so machine made and perfect that I once got detention for faking his signature on a permission slip. So complaining about his handwriting was unexpected and confusing.

He also wasn’t expecting this suggestion.

Dad asked what he should do to make his writing more to the professor’s liking. The professor said “I don’t know, use roman numerals maybe.” So Dad did all his homework using roman numerals. Have you ever tried to write out an algebra problem using roman numerals? It is not easy. Apparently it is harder to grade.

Then the Dean got involved.

The professor was so upset that the Dean got involved. The Dean first asked what was wrong with Dad’s handwriting because it was easy to read and clear?? Then the Dean asked Dad why he used roman numerals. Dad, of course, said “I asked Professor how to improve to make my writing fit his standards and he said to use roman numerals, so I did.”

That wasn’t his last time using Roman numerals.

The professor grumpily admitted to saying that, and Dad was not kicked out of the class. Being rather irritating, Dad also did his income tax in roman numerals. Who says the IRS has no sense of humor? He got a check (this was the 1960’s) with his refund and a note that said “Very funny. Don’t do this again.” He still has it in a filing cabinet.

So, was the professor just being sarcastic when he said to use Roman numerals?

I don’t understand why he complained about the dad’s handwriting.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person is bothered that he got detention.

This person had a friend with perfectly neat handwriting.

This is mind boggling.

This prank backfired.

This is such a sweet story!

I seriously wonder why the professor complained.

Sometimes they just want to gripe, I suppose.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.