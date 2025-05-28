Couple Couldn’t Agree On The Right Temperature For Their Apartment, So The Girlfriend Insisted On The Thermostat Staying At Unsustainably High Temperatures

In relationships, even small differences can cause big reactions.

When his perpetually cold girlfriend insisted on keeping the apartment at 80 degrees, he began to feel stifled, both in his own space and in the relationship.

AITA My girlfriend doesn’t want me to run the A/C because she’s cold but it’s 80 degrees in the house We were eating dinner in our bedroom, and I turned on the A/C unit. While I was eating, I noticed it wasn’t on, and I didn’t realize she’d turned it off. I asked her if it just went off by itself, and she said, “No, I turned it off, I’m cold.”

But it wasn’t cold at all.

Our main thermostat said it was 80 degrees in our house.

We were eating hot bowls of spaghetti on top of that, and when she told me, I just laughed a little bit and went back to eating my food. She grabbed all her primary items — phone, food, etc.—and went to the guest bedroom to eat, turning the A/C on when she left.

He begins to feel resentful of her behavior.

I don’t understand why she can’t just wear a blanket. I bought her a blanket jacket, and I also don’t know why she has to be so quick to blow up over little things. I was literally just going to try to get over it, but because my reaction wasn’t what she wanted, she straight up left the room.

On one hand, he can understand it, but on the other, why should he be the only one who has to compromise?

She is really skinny, so I understand if she’s colder than me, but still, I don’t see how it’s reasonable for her to act like that instead of just wearing the blanket jacket I bought her. I don’t think it’s reasonable for me to strip down to combat the heat and just sit here eating like that. AITA?

This couple needs to come to a compromise — and quick.

Let’s see what Reddit thought.

80 degrees is just too hot for an apartment.

If she’s still cold in 80 degree temperatures, that could indicate a problem.

This user is puzzled by the layout of this couple’s space.

Even someone with a health condition that makes them perpetually cold thinks the girlfriend is being unreasonable here.

The real breakdown here was their communication.

