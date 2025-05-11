Couple Has Plans To Celebrate Their Wedding Anniversary, But Their Daughter Wants Them To Babysit Their Grandson That Weekend

Grandparents are almost always happy to help with babysitting, but there are some exceptions.

If you had plans to celebrate your wedding anniversary, would you be willing to change your plans to babysit your grandkids? Or would you insist that your kids need to find someone else to babysit?

This woman babysits her grandkids a lot, but she doesn’t want to babysit on her anniversary weekend.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for not watching our grandson during our 33rd wedding anniversary weekend? We have three adult kids, each with children of their own. We have always helped each of them at least one time with babysitting or financial issues. So for the past 6 months, we’ve had one of our grandkids living with us, a 5-year-old. It’s so our daughter could pursue an apprenticeship out of our state.

This woman was looking forward to having a three-day grandchild-free weekend.

In the month of May, her mom will come to get her, and it happens to be our wedding anniversary weekend, so yay! We’ll have three days to celebrate without kids! Then, I have to leave with them out of state, to provide childcare until one is secured. That could be one or two months.

But another daughter asked her to watch her grandson that weekend.

So, I was in conversation with my other daughter about her sister’s situation. And she mentions that that is the weekend she needs us to watch her 14-year-old son because she bought tickets to a music festival in LA. She never asked. She just told me that day.

She said no because that’s their anniversary weekend.

I said, “Well, that’s our anniversary weekend. We have dinner reservations already. And we were looking forward to not having kids for a couple of days since I have to leave again, leaving my husband for a month or two.”

She responded, “Well, he takes care of himself.” I said, “That may be the case, but we don’t feel comfortable. We won’t be leaving the kid alone at our house in a rural part of San Diego.”. That conversation ended.

She found out that her daughter will be gone for four days.

Then, I texted her later to ask if it was just one day, or what were the dates. I reminded her of our anniversary plans. Then, she says it’s for 4 days! She said she has a long distance relationship and she only gets to see him twice a month.

Her daughter ended up cussing her out.

She added how hard she has it, with three kids to watch as a single parent. That back and forth exchange ended, and she ended up cussing me out. And that was it. So, AITA?

Her daughter needs to find another babysitter. She is not obligated to watch her grandkids all the time.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

While this person gives their honest opinion.

You aren’t a daycare center, says this person.

This person agrees to shut her down.

Finally, a little harsh but truthful, nonetheless.

Asking to babysit is one thing. Demanding free childcare is another.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.