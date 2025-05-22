Coworker Tried To Hide A Costly Mistake, But When They Asked For Help Covering It Up, One Professional Chose Integrity Over Loyalty

In high-stakes workplaces, even small errors can ripple into major consequences.

When one employee made a costly mistake, they didn’t try to fix it.

Instead, they begged someone else to help them hide it instead.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITAH for refusing to cover for my coworker’s mistake, even though it might cost them their job? I work in a fast-paced industry where mistakes can be costly.

One day, a mistake did happen — a big one.

A coworker, who I’ve always been friendly with, made a serious error that could result in major financial loss for the company.

But instead of owning up to it, their coworker decided to take a different approach.

They panicked and asked me to help cover it up, saying they would “return the favor” someday.

They explained why they couldn’t help out.

I refused, explaining that honesty was the best course, but they got upset and warned me that if I reported it, they would make life difficult for me at work.

Now the whole office is divided.

Now, some colleagues are saying I should have just helped them out to avoid office drama. Others agree that I did the right thing by not compromising my integrity. So… AITAH for refusing to help my coworker hide their mistake?

They decided to stand firm, even if it meant standing alone.

Reddit is sure to have some strong opinions.

No one should have to take the fall for someone else’s mistake.

This coworker is digging themselves a bigger and bigger hole.

Mistakes are meant to be learned from, not covered up.

Something’s not adding up for this commenter.

Refusing may have made things uncomfortable, but the consequences of going along with the request would have been far worse.

If doing the right thing keeps their job safe, then so be it.

