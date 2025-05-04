Customer Refuses To Share His Name For A High-Value Sale, So He Buys Everything Separately To Get Around The Invasive Rule

Some customers will go to great lengths to avoid giving out their personal information.

So, what would you do if your job required you to collect a name and address for certain transactions, but a customer found a loophole and used it right in front of you?

Would you try to stop them?

Or would you let them have their win?

In the following story, one second-hand shop employee finds themselves in this exact situation and opts for the latter.

Here’s what happened.

On the receiving end by private individual Thought I’d share a minor one that I was the victim of. At the time, I was working in the second-hand goods trade. When people bought items from us valued over a certain amount, the system would require us to take down the name and address of people, though it didn’t have to be a formal presentation of ID. Some people really didn’t like it when we asked for their details, even if I told them that they could just make it up due to the informal nature of it.

He was quickly met with questions.

An older gentleman, who I’ll call Bob, came in and wanted to buy a couple of coins. Individually, they were under the amount, but together, they exceeded it, so I asked for his details. Bob: What do you need my name for? Me: Store policy. Transactions over a certain amount require me to take your name and address, as we’re a second-hand dealer.

Bob wasn’t having it.

Bob: What’s the amount? Me: tells him Bob: So I’ll just buy them individually. I wasn’t about to try and start an argument about it, so I just proceeded with the individual transactions. A little annoying, yes, but he was technically correct.

Nice! That was some quick thinking.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit relate to this situation.

Great question.

This person is confused about why this is a policy.

Here’s someone who would’ve given them words of encouragement.

Yet another person who’s confused about the policy.

Sounds like they need a new policy.

They’d probably have a lot less hassle.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.