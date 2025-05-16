Customer Refuses To Tip And Is Rude To Delivery Drivers, So Store Staff Quietly Charges Her Extra For Bags On Every Order

Some customers don’t realize just how far being rude can get them, especially when they don’t tip.

What would you do if someone constantly disrespected your staff, ignored the rules, and never tipped their delivery drivers, yet kept placing orders like nothing was wrong?

Would you overlook it because the customer is always right?

Or would you stick it to them every time you got the chance?

In the following story, the staff of a local drug store chain deals with this exact scenario.

Here’s what they did.

Rude and Don’t Tip? Pay Extra For Bags I’m a Shift Supervisor for a retail drug store chain. Like many retailers, we have our daily couponers and a lot of personal shoppers (Door Dash, InstaCart, etc.). Some of our couponers are the worst Karens. They’ve been told repeatedly of the coupon rules, yet they still break them. They hold up the line with their multiple transactions. They pretend they can’t speak English when we just saw them speaking it a minute ago, especially when we’re explaining the rules. We’ve also seen the same personal shoppers over and over again. We know some of the frequent ones by a first-name basis and have educated them on the layout of the store so they can get their job done faster.

Like many stores post-pandemic, most of the store’s coupons are online. The store also offers curbside and delivery services. You place your order online, and when it’s ready, you come, and we deliver it to your car in the parking lot. The company has a contract with one of the personal shopping companies to deliver as well.

This Karen is especially bad.

One of our coupon Karen’s has decided to use the delivery service. At least once a week she’ll order 10 to 12 12pk of soda along with several shopping bags of coupon items. One day, Karen places an order, and a personal shopper comes to pick it up. It’s one we know quite well. The personal shopper gives out a loud sigh and says, “Her again.”

We ask what’s wrong. The personal shopper explains that Karen lives on the second floor of an apartment, is incredibly rude, and never tips. Just to deliver all her stuff, we’re talking about 10 trips back and forth from the car to the apartment. She becomes irate when the delivery isn’t fast enough. She’s been reported for her rudeness, but nothing has been done. Given that she has multiple rewards card accounts at the store, she will probably start another account should she get banned.

The store employees found a way to get her back.

Fast-forward a few weeks, and we get the same story from two other shoppers. They all wish they could pass over her delivery. One day, Karen puts in a delivery order, and my colleague sighs that she’s sorry for whichever shopper gets her. Then I see an evil grin coming on my colleague’s face. I live in a state where businesses are required to charge for plastic bags. It’s only 10 cents a bag. Some people cringe, while others don’t care. We try to fill the bags as full as possible without being too heavy. My colleague grabs two additional bags. She grabs one item from each bag and places it in one of the empties. She does it again with the second bag. All the bags look reasonably filled, but with two extras, that’s an extra 20-cent charge.

Now, they do it every time she orders.

We inform the personal shoppers of our deed. Most give a small giggle. Since then, whenever Karen orders, we try to put Karen’s items in as many bags as possible, while still looking reasonable. We’ve been doing this for about 3 months, and we don’t think Karen has noticed the extra charges. The moral of the story is: Be nice and considerate to your personal shoppers and retail staff, or we’ll find a way to make you pay for your rudeness.

Wow! Customers like this lady are the worst!

Let’s see what Reddit readers have to say about Karens.

This would drive up the cost quickly!

Here’s someone who looks at it differently.

Harsh words, sheesh.

According to this person, their state cracks down on plastic bags.

She deserves this and then some!

It’s crazy that some people are so hard to please and deal with!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.