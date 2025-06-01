Customer Rudely Refused To Bring Her Unwanted Items To The Right Place, So This Woman Taught Her A Lesson In Patience

It doesn’t hurt to be kind to service workers in a retail store. In fact, it might make your life easier.

“No… Not right now.” A lady was talking to a friend of hers while making eye contact with me the whole time. I was on the till. Her friend asked her what she was doing.

This woman politely asked the customer to bring her the items for return.

She replied, “I’m discarding what I don’t want.” She was leaving miscellaneous food items on the Jewelry counter, and then promptly got in my line. I asked her, “Can you bring me those items you just discarded on the Jewelry counter?”

The customer refused.

I don’t like my store looking like a disaster. She snakily replied, “No… Not right now, I have places to be.” Which is a big “Hell, no!” to me. She placed her items on my counter, as I just stood there looking at her.

So, she took her time in getting the items herself before transacting with the customer.

She asked if I’m going to ring her up. I replied, “No… Not right now.” I stepped out from behind the till and walked slowly over to the Jewelry counter. I picked up the items in question and took my time putting them in the returns cart. Nothing else is said for the transaction.

Sometimes, the best response to a rude customer is to do things on your own time.

