Customer Scammed A Pizza Place For Free Food, But Then The Staff Blocked His Number And Warned Every Shop Nearby, Too

Some customers will take advantage when given the chance, but others make it their routine.

So, what would you do if someone called your restaurant after every single order just to demand a refund?

Would you keep serving them?

Or would you find a way to make sure they could never call your business again?

In the following story, a restaurant deals with that exact kind of customer until one employee finally cuts him off for good.

Here’s what happened.

Customer calls back every time we send him food and demands that we comp his order. Today was his last meal from our establishment. I’ll start off by saying that I take pride in cooking customers’ orders to perfection, and I strive to always make the customer happy. It’s hard to do that when the person calls back every time, no matter what, and says that we messed their order up in some way. Well, today, sir, today was your last meal from us.

Now, there’s no way the guy is getting through again.

I deleted your account and blocked all of the numbers that you have ever called us from. When you call, you will get a never-ending elevator music tone. I also took the liberty of emailing every pizza place in a 3-mile radius of our store to inform them of your selfish habit. I told them what you do, and how many times you have done it to us. Hope you like Chinese food from now on ******.

Wow! It’s crazy how far people will go to get free stuff.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think about this story.

That customer got what he deserved!

No one wants to deal with someone who complains nonstop, so good for them!

