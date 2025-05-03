Customer Was Told She’d Be Charged An Extra Fee To Withdraw Her Own Money, So She Used The ATM Instead And Had The Teller Deposit The Extra Cash Back Into Her Account

When a bank charges you to access your own money, sometimes the best move is to play the game better than they do.

Charge a fee for my own money? It was only a $3 fee, but you know, I’m cheap and easily annoyed by corporate greed. I live in Canada, near the border (not all of us do, BTW), and banks here routinely offer both Canadian dollar and US dollar accounts. There are even ATMs where you can choose between US$ and C$ for withdrawals. It’s more convenient and cheaper than exchanging $100 from one to the other whenever you want to do some cross-border business.

The time had come to renew my US passport, and I needed a check (spelled ‘cheque’ here) for $130 US dollars. Personal checks cost about $50 to print, and I’m cheap, so instead, I just stopped by my bank to get a cashier’s check. Since I have US dollars in my account, I figure it’s easy-peasy, right? There’s an $8 fee for writing a cashier’s check, but it’s only occasionally, so I can cope. A nice young chap helps me out. He looks at the computer and gives me that pained look that says, “Please don’t hate me, but …” It seems that my kind of account has an additional $3 fee for this kind of withdrawal. Sigh.

But wait! There are ATMs in the lobby, and one of them dispenses US dollars. No fee. I ask the poor guy: “Can I just get the cash for the check from the ATM?” He gets that sort of half-smile twinkle of people who are enjoying the compliance, even though he’s supposed to be representing the bank. “Yes, I guess you can. I’ll set your stuff to the side here while you go do that.”

It took three minutes to get the $140 cash ($20s only), and when he finished with the other customer, he took the cash, issued me the check for $130, and said, “I’ll just deposit the extra $10 back into your account.” Me, with my best (sincere) customer smile: “Yes, please! Thanks for your help, and you have a good day!” And off I go. Next stop, Canada Post.

