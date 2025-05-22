Customer Yelled At Employee To Fetch Her Video Rentals, So He Pretended To Be Deaf And Left Her Speechless

Some customers think basic manners don’t apply to customer service workers.

This retail store supervisor was collecting the returned videos from the drop box in the parking lot.

A woman began yelling at him, demanding that he take the videos from her car.

He ignored her and came up with a way to make her feel a little less entitled.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Customer Pulls Up BEHIND Rental Drop Box & Demands Service This happened while I was a supervisor for a multi-media retail store. The best way to describe this company is a combination of: Barnes & Noble, Best Buy, and Blockbuster Video. By the way, it’s no longer in business.

This man went out to the drop box to collect the returned videos.

As we dealt with movie rentals, we had a drop box in the parking lot. It was for customers to pull up and return their movie rentals. I went out to the drop box to pull in the returned videos. With my back to the rest of the parking lot, I emptied the bin.

He heard a woman yelling at him, but he ignored her.

I heard a woman start yelling. “Sir! Come over here and get my videos! Sir! Come get my videos!” I took a deep breath, and I ignored her. She yelled again for me to come and get her videos.

I ignored her again.

He thought the lady was too lazy to bring the videos to the drop box.

It’s one thing to pull up to the drop box, while it’s being emptied and ask the employee if you should hand it to them. But it’s a new level of lazy to park several spaces behind the drop box and yell for someone to help you.

She slammed her videos into the basket.

After ignoring her, I heard a car door slam and some clip-clop footsteps coming up behind me. Out of the corner of my eye, I saw her slam her videos into the basket. It’s the one I have on top of the bin. She just stood there, looking at me.

He pretended to be deaf and did sign language.

I stood up and acted startled to see her there. Then, I looked in the bin and looked back at her. I use the ASL sign for “Thank You.” And say, “Oh, dank oo” in a stereotypical deaf “accent.”

She was shocked and quietly went back to her car.

She looked at me horrified. She said, “You’re welcome,” and quietly walked back to her car. I bit my lip, so I don’t burst out laughing, and went back into the store. I immediately told the store manager. “In case you get a call about your deaf employee, let me tell you what happened.”

Entitled customers deserve this kind of silent performance.

