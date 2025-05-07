Dad Refuses To Stop Saying “Banana-na,” But Now His Kids Copy Him And It’s Causing A Rift With His Wife

Some quirks are harmless.

That is, until they start echoing through your entire household.

What would you do if a silly speech habit turned into a full-on family joke, but your partner didn’t find it funny at all?

Would you take their advice and knock it off?

Or would you let the chaos continue?

In the following story, one dad finds himself in this exact situation and refuses to fix something that’s not broken.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITAH for refusing to correct the way I (and now my kids) say “banana”? For as long as I can remember, I’ve had a weird quirk when it comes to the word banana. For some reason, my brain insists on adding an extra “na-na” at the end. So it comes out like “bananana-na.” I don’t do it to be funny, it’s just how it’s always come out. I don’t even realize I’ve done it most of the time. My wife, however, hates it. Like, genuinely gets irritated every time I say it. She’s brought it up a few times, saying it makes me sound “silly on purpose” and that it’s annoying, especially now that our kids (2 and 7) have picked up on it and started saying it that way too. My 7-year-old thinks it’s hilarious and intentionally draws it out (“Bananana-na-na-na”), and the 2-year-old just mimics everything he hears, so now it’s basically a chorus of chaos whenever fruit is mentioned.

Frustrated, his wife wants him to fix the situation.

Now my wife wants me to “be the adult” and start correcting them, and to please just say it normally. But here’s the thing I’ve tried. I can’t. I physically struggle to say “banana” without it morphing into bananana. It’s like a verbal tick or something at this point. And honestly? I think it’s kind of cute that the kids picked it up. They’re not hurting anyone. They know what a banana is. It’s not like they’re gonna flunk out of school because they pronounce one fruit weird. So I told my wife I’m not going to make a huge deal about this or reprimand the kids over something this harmless. She says I’m being stubborn and undermining her. I think she’s overreacting. AITA?

It’s easy to see her problem, but it is kind of petty.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit have to say about it.

According to this comment, she’s protecting her kids from being mocked.

Here’s some excellent advice.

It does sound like he’s very immature.

This person questions if he’s really incapable of saying it correctly.

It’s time for him to grow up.

There’s no problem with mispronouncing something for fun, but as an adult, he should also know how to say it the right way.

