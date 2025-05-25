Delivery Driver Shows Up Without Calling Ahead, So The Rude Customer Unlocks Every Door, Only To Watch Them Walk Right Past To The Neighbor’s Building Instead

Some people expect the world and then act offended when you don’t deliver it with a red carpet.

What would you do if a customer snapped at you for not giving advance notice, despite it never being required?

Would you give in to make them happy?

Or would you find a different way to get your point across?

In the story below, one delivery driver deals with a customer just like this.

Here’s how he got revenge.

I was told off for not phoning ahead to a customer with an ETA for a delivery. So, next time I went there here’s what happened I wasn’t aware we had agreed to notify them roughly when I was going to be there, and I felt he’d spoken to me rather harshly the first time. A week after the original incident, I was heading to the same complex. I watched the curtain twitch as I pulled into the delivery bays. He unlocked his office door (this was during lockdown 1 in England). I could see him punching the code to open the landing doors.

Once again, the man was upset.

As I located the parcel, I saw him come down and unlock the lobby doors and then punch another code to release the front sliding doors. He snapped very gruffly, “You didn’t phone ahead again.” I replied in a very cheerful and polite voice, “That’s because your neighbor doesn’t require me to,” and walked past him to the building next door!

Yikes! That guy must not have many friends.

Let’s see if the people over at Reddit can relate to this story.

Yeah, it sounds a bit ridiculous.

This would work.

This would be an awesome system if it worked.

Here’s someone impressed that the petty revenge just landed in his lap.

That guy needs to calm down.

There’s nothing worse than someone who acts like the world revolves around him and what he wants.

