Driver Didn’t Realize He Was Tailgating Until Another Driver Taught Him A Lesson, So He Decided To Pay It Forward

Tailgating someone while driver is definitely not safe.

The driver in today’s story didn’t even realize how close he was driving to other cars until one driver taught him a lesson.

Instead of being upset about this, he learned his lesson and used the same method to try to teach another driver the same lesson.

Let’s see how it all worked out.

Small revenge on the road A long time ago when I was commuting for work I got in the habit of tailing people. I didn’t realize how bad it had gotten until I was on a road at night tailing the heck out of this car, and they turned their window fluid/wipers on and my car was sprinkled as a result. Annoyed I backed off, this not only made me realize I was being a turd, but it was a pretty hilarious way to tell me.

Time to turn the tables.

Fast forward to last year, I’m getting tailed in a slow lane on a busy major freeway and I turn on my wipers with window cleaner and smile to myself about how annoying that is, when this car zooms around me and cuts right in front of me to do the same thing back! I crack up laughing, because I do love the petty energy! Guy clearly sees me laughing at him and immediately zooms off (illegally fast cutting across 3 lanes of traffic in his tantrum). Probably shouldn’t have done it, road rage these days can be dangerous, but I wasn’t prepared for the grown adult to pitch such a fit over it lol.

That’s funny how he learned his lesson and then used the same method to try to teach the same lesson to someone else.

Although, that could also be a dangerous game to play on the road.

