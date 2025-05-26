Driver Shares The Tip She Uses When It’s Time To Turn In A Leased Car. – ‘These people are going to want to get your car.’

Buying, selling, and trading in cars can be tricky.

So any help people can get navigating those processes is much appreciated!

In this viral TikTok video, a woman named Raena talked about what she does every time it’s time to turn in a car at the end of a lease.

Raena instructed viewers to get money back and get equity for their cars.

She said that consumers should take a look at car sites like Carvana and Kelley Blue Book to start.

After she did her research about her leased Honda, Raena shopped her car around at different dealerships and didn’t just turn it in.

Raena said she got in touch with six different dealerships to find out who would appraise and inspect her car and then give her a quote.

She said, “Do your research, because these people are going to want to get your car for as little as it costs.”

She had all that and more to say in the video below.

Take a look!

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This viewer weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this person shared some inside info.

Do your research before you turn in your car!

