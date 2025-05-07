Dyslexic Employee At A Grocery Store Accidentally Gives The Wrong Price For A Ham, So He Offers To Weigh It For The Customer Again

Imagine working at a grocery store, and a customer tries to trick you into lowering the price on an expensive food item.

Would you let them get away with it, or would you make sure they paid every penny?

In today’s story, one man’s dyslexia helps him make sure the customer pays every penny he owes.

Let’s see how the story unfolds.

Dyslexia wins! Hey yall it’s your friendly neighborhood meat counter guy. I had an order waiting for a customer who we’ll call John. He ordered a whole ham. It was waiting all by its lonesome in our meat back room, untagged for some reason. I get it for him and weigh it out and the price comes to 46.31. He begins to take the ham and then asks me to cut it in half.

He really wanted him to do something else.

I said “well okay sure” But the second I agree to this he says “oh could you trim it off the bone ??” This carving is not only something I can’t do, but it’s a different price . I end up throwing out the original ticket instead of tagging it, mainly because I forgot.

The customer gave up on his request.

He took the ham from me and said “well I’m sorry your such a freaking idiot and can’t figure out how to cut a ham … when does the butcher come back?” I told him that he comes in at 7am. He leaves without (additional) incident and I eventually get a call from the cashier who asks my dyslexic self for the price. I said “31.46”. Then he said “really?” Which should have been N indicator.

He realizes he probably got the price wrong.

I suddenly hear the customer in the background grumbling his Dennis the menace Mr Wilson grumble as the cashier tells me that the customer doesn’t think that’s the right price and I better change the price. Enter MC. I thought as this was going on that the cashier questioning the price was more like an “oh wow that’s cheap” and I realized the price I said was wayyy too cheap. I told him “hey tell the customer I’ll happily change the price for him, and he can even come with to see the price change.

He weighs the ham.

Old man river (John, Mr Wilson, what have you) saunters back to the meat department along with his ham in a handbasket, looking like little red riding hood, with equally naive expectations of the next few moments of his life. In comes the big Bad wolf to weigh the ham I even say what I’m ringing up as I look up the code … so whole ham, farmers, not spiral sliced … 2.49 a pound, here ya go ! Tag is for $46.31, which is visible to his side as well as mine.

He explains the mixup.

“Oh I see what happened. My bad sir my dyslexia kicked in over the phone. It was 46.31, not 31.46. Here ya go”. The audible exhale of breath was enough to energize me for the rest of the shift , just like ScreamJuice or whatever it is fueled monster inc.

The customer probably regrets getting the ham weighed, but he deserved that for trying to trick the employee into cutting out the bone to reduce the weight of the ham.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The customer is definitely not always right.

This person doesn’t understand what happened in the story. He didn’t remove the bone.

This is funny.

This person shares a joke.

The customer’s request really backfired.

I bet they were kicking themselves all the way home.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.