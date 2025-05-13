Eldest Sister Wanted To Ensure The Safety Of Her Siblings After An Earthquake, So She Decided To Stay Longer At Their Aunt’s House

Ensuring safety during and after an earthquake is important.

This woman took her young sisters to her aunt’s place after an earthquake.

She wasn’t sure if it was safe to go back to their building, so she decided to stay longer at her aunt’s place despite her sisters’ complaints.

Now, she’s wondering if she really made the right decision.

AITA for not taking my sisters back to our condo? We live on the 22nd floor. Our parents are out of the country right now. They have been for a couple of weeks. There was an earthquake a week ago. I (18) just grabbed my sisters (13 and 11), and ran down the fire escape.

I called our mom who instructed us to drive to our aunt’s and stay there. The next morning, I called the condo administrator. They said that our building doesn’t have any cracks and we can return, but our aunt didn’t want us to go home right away. She asked me to stay for an extra couple of nights.

My sisters wanted to go home right away, though. They were having stiff necks and backs from sleeping on the sofa. So I called my mom who told me it’s my call. I ended up deciding to wait for an extra few days. I told them to stay at our aunt’s, while I went to buy them a couple of pillows.

They moved back after four days.

On the fourth day, I got a call from one of my friends at the condo. They said that a team of engineers inspected the building and determined that it’s safe. So I drove them back, checked with the admin, and we moved back in. They are still talking about stiff backs though.

Better safe than sorry, sisters.

