Employee Wanted To Avoid Paying Late Fees On Parking Tickets, So She Set Up An Automatic Monthly Payment From Her Bank

A lot of cities do not have convenient parking.

The parking lots may be too expensive or too far from where you’re trying to go, or there simply may be too many cars and too few spaces to be able to park legally.

Parking Payment Compliance This was quite a few years ago. I worked downtown where there wasn’t any long-term parking within two blocks of my building. There were two-hour meters I would use for short stops at the office maybe three or four times a week. Inevitably once a month or so, I would get a ticket because something came up at the office and I couldn’t get back to my car in-time.

The parking tickets weren’t that expensive if you paid them on time.

The tickets are only $15, but you only have a week to pay and then they would be $45. At the time, there was no option for online or web payment, so a check had to be mailed in. Most of the time I would get it paid in time, but I hated it when the fee would triple. I basically just considered this the cost of doing business downtown.

I was also very frustrated that there was such short timeframe for payment and response on my part, but most interactions from the city took months for the city to respond/resolve (my job involved working with the city regularly). I had previously asked if I could just set up an account and keep a running balance, but they said no.

After about 5 years of this, I decided to set up an auto bill pay with my two vehicle license plates in the memo line and it would send every two weeks to ensure that if I accidentally got two in a month, I was covered. Never again would I have to pay the $45. I guess this caused quite the headache for the parking department.

After about four months of automatic bill payments, and them sending me back the checks that did not have any ticket to apply, I got a phone call requesting that I stop as it required a lot of research on their part and a commissioner had to sign for each check they had to send back. I asked again if I could have an ongoing ‘account’ to avoid the accidental $45 fee, and they said I could not. So I continued sending them automatic payments for about three years after that until I changed jobs.

