Engaged Couple Happily Plan Their Elaborate Multi-Day Wedding, But Then One Family Member Announces That Her Due Date Is The Same Day As The Wedding

It’s always wise to check yourself on event etiquette.

There are certain unspoken rules about who you need to invite to celebrations like weddings, and if you invite one person, sometimes that also means you need to invite someone else, like their spouse.

Read how one Redditor weighs their options when it comes to a strange coincidence on their wedding day.

See the story below for all the details.

AITA for not inviting my pregnant sister-in-law to my wedding? My partner and I are due to get married soon. My brother David has always been viewed as the favourite in my family, and so is his wife Jill. I, on the other hand, am always viewed as the problem in my mother’s eyes A few years ago, we celebrated my stepbrother’s wedding with our family. David, Jill, my fiance, and I stayed in an apartment and had breakfast together the next morning, and all was, seemingly, great.

But then, drama struck.

That was until, later that afternoon, when I received a call from my mum saying Jill was at her house in tears because I insulted her appearance at the wedding. I have zero recollection of this but my fiance was with me the whole night and was adamant that I did not say anything, plus Jill showed no signs of being upset or annoyed with me at any point. I was disappointed that my mum did not ask me and jumped to conclusions that I was in the wrong. I apologised to Jill and that was, seemingly, the end of it.

The relationship hasn’t been the same since, however.

Our relationship with Dave and Jill has been icy since then, and Jill has made no effort to engage with my fiance on our upcoming wedding at family events.

At Christmas, when we were visiting my mum and stepdad, Dave and Jill both arrived and announced that they are expecting a baby (first grandkid in the family) and that’s it’s due on our wedding day.

Her stepdad said something really insensitive.

After a few drinks, my stepdad made a remark that “our big day is now about Dave and Jill as well.” I spoke to my mum about this, and she assured me that this wouldn’t be the case, and that they would be celebrating us. My stepdad disagreed again. Our wedding day is really important to us and our friendships.

The wedding isn’t just a one-day affair, either.

We have a two-day wedding. The first day is a ceremony and a meal in an up-market restaurant for 30 of our closest friends and immediate family. The next day is a party for all our other friends and extended family. David and Jill are invited to both days, but given the long day, and that she is due to give birth on the day, we did not have the space to accommodate Jill for the evening meal. She also said she didn’t want to go originally, as she doesn’t like that kind of food, but has changed her stance since on wanting to attend.

But the OP’s mother won’t hear of this plan.

My mum has now demanded that we invite Jill to the meal and has been pretty aggressive towards me and my fiance. We have stated that we don’t have the space (my fiance’s close friends and stepmum aren’t going) and that we don’t think it’s suitable, the ceremony at the meal is very intimate, and we only want our closest friends there. My mum has now said that they need to be there for Jill in case she goes into labour, and so she needs to be at the venue.

Jill also has family.

I should point out that Jill also has family, albeit they are a one-hour flight away, and not all of our family are going to the meal. We are paying for the wedding ourselves, too.

Regardless, the couple is frustrated at this family drama.

I just feel like this should be a day to celebrate me and my to-be wife, but my family has made it clear that they want it to be about Jill, who has made it clear she doesn’t even like us. So, please help. AITA? Thanks!

Should they extend an invite to Jill or is this completely their call? Let’s read the comments below to find out.

Redditors were direct with this one.

And they said it was a matter of manners.

But, there were at least a few who disagreed.

And some recommended standing their ground.

Whatever the couple chooses — they need to realize these are consequences that live on past the wedding day.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.