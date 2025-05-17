Entitled Coworkers Expected This Guy To Buy Them Lunch When They Had Already Ordered Their Food, So He Ordered Only For Himself And Ate Alone

The saying goes that there’s no such thing as a free lunch, but the coworkers in this story don’t seem to believe that.

This guy ordered food for himself at work, and he was really surprised when a coworker thought he should’ve ordered food for anyone who wanted it.

Now he’s wondering if he’s crazy or if his coworker is crazy.

AITA for not buying my coworkers food when they already ordered food. Okay so I work at a pharmacy and my manager offered to order food for everyone. I declined cause I wasn’t really hungry at the moment but the more it got closer to lunch I was a little hungry and my coworkers had already got their food.

So I decided to order something small for lunch (not from the same place of course) and when my food came in my one coworker an older lady looked at me with a look of betrayal saying why didn’t I order them food or ask them. I was like you guys already ordered food and I didn’t want any so I decided later I wanted one.

Other coworkers seemed to agree with the upset lady.

She got snappy and said I should have offered my hard earned money when I’m literally on a budget atm due to having to pay medical bills from a injury and did not want to spend 30+ dollars in money when user an ordering app that rhymes in floorbash. My other two coworkers both looked at me with a weird look like I’m crazy for not buying them food after they ordered.

Between the looks they gave me and the fact that I could afford paying for (even though it might cause me a set back in paying for my bills) even though it’s my money I feel like the bad guy kinda even though I know I’m not. So I’m here asking aita for ordering my own food when they my coworkers already got something?

The coworkers need to mind their own business.

