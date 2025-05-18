Entitled Customer Demanded A Fitting Room Right Before Closing Time, But When The Employee Reminded Her Of The Time, The Customer Made A Big Scene

Working retail often means putting up with rude and entitled attitudes with a smile.

But when the clock kept creeping closer to closing time, one unsuspecting employee found themselves caught between a ticking clock and the ticking temper of a customer demanding a last-minute fitting room.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

AITAH for telling a woman we close in three minutes when she wanted to go in the fitting room. At 15 minutes until close, a woman and her baby came into the store. A few minutes later, another woman came in.

The employee had already begun signaling the store was about to close for the night.

At 10 ’til close, I turned off the music. The second woman that came in yelled across the store, “You close at 8, right?” “Yes ma’am, we do.” She was standing right next to the lady with the baby.

Then a customer had a last minute request.

At 5 ’til, as I rang out a co-worker, the second woman came to the register. I started ringing her out, and the woman with the baby came up with an armful of things.

She asked if she could try these on. I said, “You know we close in 3 minutes?” She looked at me as I was still ringing up the second lady, then she said, “Well, I needed something to wear to my grandmother’s funeral, but I guess not.” She then walked away.

But that wasn’t the last they heard from her.

My boss got a call from the lady with the baby’s mother, yelling about how dare we tell her daughter that she couldn’t try something on.

I told my boss the truth: I asked her if she knew we closed in 3 minutes, but I never said no, she couldn’t try them on. She’s the one who turned and walked away. So AITAH for asking the lady if she knew that we closed in 3 minutes?

All this employee did was remind the customer of the time.

What did Reddit have to say?

The customer’s lack of planning shouldn’t constitute an emergency on the employee’s part.

It’s clear this customer was just going to say anything to get her way.

Surely not even the customer actually believed she would be done in three minutes.

It’s possible this rude customer had even more nefarious intentions.

Sometimes you just can’t argue with crazy.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.