Entitled Customer Fails To Return Their Shopping Cart To The Right Place, So It “Mysteriously” Appears Behind Their Mercedes As They Back Up

If you put the shopping cart back in the corral, does it make a sound?

In this case, it didn’t even have the chance to, since the person who used it left it abandoned.

But it came back to haunt them.

The man telling the story decided to return it to them, just in case they were distracted.

Read the story and see what happened.

We live in a society Last night I needed to charge my FEV at a grocery store. The charger was in use, but the charging space opened up and I snagged it. So I’m sitting in my car, freezing my *** off, when a customer pushes her cart between my car and the one using the charger.

Very impolite.

I was watching closely because I had little else to do and I wanted to know if they dented my car. The person wedges the cart between the charger cable and my car, lifts one bag and a baguette out of it, and walks away. They just keep going, and I see them get into a car several spots away.

They did not care about making other people’s lives easier.

Mind you, they passed one cart coral walking from the store to my spot. Their car was only a few spots away from another cart corral.

But putting carts back where they belong is for peasants, right?

I was miffed.

I got out of my car, took the cart, and rolled it behind their Mercedes S class.

It was about 4 feet away. I waved, and walked back to my car.

Some could say karma got to them.

About 2 minutes later, I see the cart rolling across the lot as the Benz backed up. Oops. Not actually my intention. Sorry not sorry.

And they only had one bag and a baguette – they probably didn’t even need to take the cart into the parking lot.

That was lazy and rude.

Taking the cart back to the corral would take a few seconds.

Now they might have a bigger issue to deal with, like a scratched car.

