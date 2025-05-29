Entitled Customer Refused To Fill Out Her Deposit Slip At A Bank, So The Teller Made Her Wait While He Served Other Clients First

Being prepared can save everyone time, especially at banks.

This bank teller was managing drive-thru customers.

An impatient customer came up, but her deposit slip hadn’t been filled out yet.

Instead of giving in to her demands, he decided to make her wait.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Make me fill out your deposit slip? Have fun waiting for everyone else in line. I work at a drive-thru bank. I had this really grumpy lady come through to make a deposit. I asked her to fill out a deposit slip. You know, so I can get her name and account number.

That way, I won’t just put the money in my own account. (I would never do that, but the point is I needed to know where to put the money.)

The lady refused to fill out the deposit slip.

She refused to fill out the slip as two other customers drove up. I decided that if she wanted me to fill out her paperwork, she could wait.

This man helped the other customers first.

So, I helped the customers that came prepared. As I finished up with the second car, the lady started honking her horn to get my attention. She started yelling at me, asking what was taking so long. I explained to her that my coworker was in the bathroom.

The lady got mad.

I wasn’t going to let other customers wait for me to fill out her deposit tickets or spend time searching for an account that may or may not be hers. Anyone can deposit money in anyone’s account. At that point, she was livid, saying that she had places to be.

He reminded her that she could have filled the deposit slip already.

I apologized (eh). And explained that she could have filled out the required info, and by that time, I would have been ready to help her. But instead, she had to wait for people who were prepared.

She was unprepared, so she deserved to wait.

You’re not the only customer here, lady.

