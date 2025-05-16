Ex Crush Uses Him To Buy Beer, But One Day He Takes It Home And Leaves Her Empty-Handed

Nothing says “high school flashbacks” like being lured out with fake promises, only to get used for your ID.

When the beer-buying backup plan caught on to the scheme, he decided to take his party favors—and his dignity—home instead.

Cue the frantic texts and cries of betrayal.

AITA for taking back the beer I bought for a party from which I was uninvited? This happened just a few hours ago. I am a 19 year old man and the people calling me an a****** are 18 year old men and women. On Thursday, a person I had a major crush on in high school (but who rejected me) messaged me out of the blue. She had never contacted me without my contacting her first, and at one point I realized she had had me blocked on social media, and so I found it odd that she was suddenly being friendly. After sending a couple of greetings/questions about how I’ve been, she said that she was going to have some people over and wanted to know if I would get the beer. The drinking age where we are is 19, and she and the people who were going to chill were all 18. The liquor stores in my area all card.

Ahhh, the classic using-you-for-beer heist.

I thought it was silly that my being a month older meant I could buy liquor and they couldn’t, and so I said I would love to go. She said “thanks, I’ll pick you up at seven!” 7 o’clock rolled around, and she texted me to say she was in front of my house. I went out dressed and ready to chill with some people, and she drove me to the liquor store. When we got there, I asked what beer she wanted me to get, and she told me to get Budweiser. I hid my disappointment as well as I could, but it was her party so I went in and bought two cases of 24. I got back in the car and said “let’s party,” and she was eerily quiet. I noticed that she wasn’t driving towards her neighborhood, but rather back towards mine. I thought she had moved or something, but didn’t want to press the issue.

Uh oh…

When she turned down my street I finally figured it out. She was being purposefully vague about the invitation because she wanted me to get the beer, but she wanted a way out when she told me I wasn’t actually invited in the first place. She stopped in front of my house, leaned over, kissed me on the cheek, and said “thanks!” in her best voice. I deadpanned her and asked when she was going to tell me I wasn’t invited. She feigned surprise and said that she never intended to invite me in the first place. I sat in silence for a long awkward minute, picked up the beer, and walked towards my front door.

HA.

She got out of her car and frantically tried to reinvite me to the party, but I told her that what she did was the most humiliating thing that ever happened to me. I opened my front door, slammed it a bit too hard, and came back to my room. Now I’m sitting here drinking absolutely unpalatable piss water, and I have text messages from all of her friends and her asking me why I’m being so mean. I don’t think I’m the a****** for reacting the way I did, but if you haven’t figured it out I’m not amazing socially so I’m not sure. Am I here?

From a fake invite to a curbside kiss, the internet agreed: this setup was shady from the start.

Sometimes the only thing more bitter than warm Budweiser is realizing who your “friends” really are.

Good riddance to bad rubbish.

