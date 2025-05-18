Father And Daughter Have A Special Tradition For Just The Two Of Them, So She Gets Really Upset When She Finds Out A New Stepdaughter Is Getting The Same Treatment

It’s so special when kids have core memories that are unique to their parents.

Imagine having a special tradition that’s something that you and your parent always do together.

Would you be hurt if you found out that they started doing this tradition with someone else and lied to you about it?

This Redditor finds out her father-daughter star gazing wasn’t as special to her dad as she thought it was.

AITA for getting mad that dad started doing our special thing with his stepdaughter? Ever since my brother (18m) and I (16f) were little, we each had a special thing to do with each parent. My brother and mom used to go ice skating together, and Mom and I went to baking classes together. Dad and my brother always hike in the same place together and go to the same diner afterward, and mine and dad’s thing was to star watch together and turn it into a picnic.

Those things were always something that was just for me and my brother and the parent we did them with. It wasn’t family time. It was something we saved for doing with each other. I remember when I was 9, and my grandpa offered to take me star watching because dad was sick, and my dad got so upset with Grandpa (his dad) — he was so jealous. I’d never have said yes anyway, but seeing dad get jealous made me happy because I realized he treasured it too.

I told grandpa I didn’t mind waiting for Dad to feel better. After Mom died, the stuff we did with dad became more important. I was 10, and my brother was 12. Two years ago, Dad remarried and Dad kept our special things special…for a while.

But I found out recently that Dad was doing the star watching with his stepdaughter (12). He was keeping it from me, and when I found out, I told him I wasn’t doing it with him anymore, and he ruined and spoiled our special thing, and I’d go with Grandpa in the future. My dad got jealous about that, and I screamed at him that he already took someone else, so why can’t I. I told him I thought he treasured it but, no, that was just me. That he’d never hike the mountain he and my brother go to with anyone else, and he was like “of course not.”

My dad ended up telling his stepdaughter they couldn’t star watch anymore. She was really upset. My dad’s wife was upset too, and they argued, and now she’s angry with me because I’m still mad at my dad — and I haven’t given in and agreed that it’s our special thing still. As dumb as it is, the fact dad wouldn’t be okay with me doing it with someone else should prove why he spoiled it for me, especially when he protects his and my brother’s thing so much.

My brother and dad’s wife got into a fight because she was calling me selfish and spoiled and trying to put her daughter’s hurt feelings onto me, and my brother defended me. Dad keeps telling me he doesn’t want me to see our star watching as ruined, and he told me he can make it up to me. I told him he can’t, and that he knew it was wrong because he lied to me [for] months, if not more than a year.

Right now, I have my dad’s wife blaming me and her son (15). They blame me for their daughter/sister being upset. I told them to blame Dad, but they said she wouldn’t be hurt if I had accepted Dad doing it with her, too. AITA?

He broke his daughter’s trust, and that will take time to rebuild.

