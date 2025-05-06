Fed-Up Grocery Store Employee Knew He Was Quitting, And Set Up A Machine To Dole Out Some Pettiness In His Absence

Have you ever wanted to get revenge on your employer before quitting your job?

The man in today’s story actually pulled it off in a pretty creative way that nobody noticed for quite awhile. In fact, the customers were the first ones to notice.

Let’s read the whole story to see what he did.

A story of revenge Let me start off saying this is not my revenge but I was the one to confirm it. I worked in a meat department for a very large grocer in the southwest US. The Government required C.O.O.L.( Country of origin labeling) labeling is needed for all raw unprepared seafood items. It shows up on required items both at the display price tag and also on the printed scale price label that is placed on the item to ring it up at the register. At our fresh full service meat/seafood counter a customer could come up and get a pound of shrimp or salmon or whatever.

Changing the COOL info wasn’t all that hard.

Farm-raised Atlantic Salmon was undoubtedly our best seafood seller. Our Atlantic salmon usually came farm-raised product of Canada. Occasionally it would be from Norway or Argentina. Because the country of origin could vary, we could change COOL info in the scale where we weigh up the product. Usually you would just tap the presets like farm-raised or wild and then tap the country it came from. But because these Hobart scales were setup for all seafood items, you’d need the functionality to customize a country as sometimes a country’s name would change so you could manually spell out a country if needed.

It was important to update the COOL info.

These scales would keep whatever COOL info was stored for each item and print it out the same farm-raised product of where ever until someone manually changed it between seafood deliveries. Our Atlantic salmon was farm-raised product of Canada 95% of the time so it was rarely manually changed. This was a very busy meat department and the butcher block supervisor was supposed to change all the COOL info in the scales every time we got a seafood load in. Butcher block supe was on a 2 week vacation and the closing counter person had just quit. Lets call him Joe. He was tired of the low pay and erratic work schedule I’d guess. We were very short-handed.

He got a couple calls from angry customers.

I got a call early week 1 of the vacation. The customer said the label on their salmon said **** you on it. I kind of brushed it off because this store was near a university and figured some college kids were just messing around. Week 2 of no butcher block supervisor and another call that said my salmon says farm-raised product of **** you on it.

He finally realized what happened.

Then it hit me. Oh no. Nobody has checked the COOL info on the salmon since we were short-handed and supervisor was on vacation. So I go to the seafood scale and sure as heck right before Joe quit he changed the Atlantic salmon COOL to the customized one and manually entered in **** you for the country!

There were a lot of labels printed this way.

We sold probably 400 lbs of salmon over those two weeks and every price label that was placed on the customer’s salmon said farm-raised product of **** you. Joe is still talked about to this day and this event has reached legend status.

Joe certainly got revenge before quitting, and it took them long enough to figure it out.

I wonder why he quit? He certainly seemed upset.

